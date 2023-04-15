New in our Stone Finder: TARTARUGA (“turtle“) is a volcanic rock with a unique design created by nature, quarried by Mineração Vermont in the Brazilian state of Ceará

Name of the stone: Tartaruga

Stone type: trachyte (a volcanic rock, basalt or pumice are its brothers).

Color: dark brown, green and gray

Quarry location: Ceará, Brazil

Description of the stone: With an aspect similar to the shell of a turtle, both in color and design, the surface of this trachyte surprises with its details.

Peculiarities of the stone: the stone is the ideal material for projects that seek originality and exclusivity.

Application: indoors and outdoors

Finishes: Polished, brushed

Frost resistant: No

Company: Mineração Vermont was founded in 2005 in the city of Sobral in the Brazilian state of Ceará. It brought some of the most spectacular natural stones to the market, which can only be found where South America juts out into the Atlantic as if with a knee. Key values of the company are: sustainability, social and environmental responsibility, transparency, quality, technology, and innovation.

https://vermontmineracao.com/

Contact: rua Antônio Albuquerque Lopes, 1465, Junco, Sobral, CE, 62030-475

Tel: +55 (88) 3111-6958

Mail