New in our Stone Finder: ALABAMA MARBLE, an extremely strong stone dubbed “the finest marble in the world,“ quarried in the Appalachian mountains by AM3 Stone

Name of the stone: Alabama Marble

Stone type: marble

Color: white with veins in 5 distinct hues (black, pink, gray, and yellow)

Quarry location: Our 50-acre quarry is located on the white marble belt on the southwestern edge of the Appalachian Mountains in Sylacauga, Alabama.

Description of the stone: Alabama Marble is an extremely strong marble, sometimes called “the finest marble in the world“ due to its qualities. It is nearly pure calcite; the fine grains give it a look of nobility.

Peculiarities of the stone: Alabama Marble (Sylacauga marble) has been used in building construction, sculpture, and interior architecture for well over a century. Classic and timeless, it is a domestic treasure favored by designers, sculptors, and builders across the world. It was used for Abraham Lincoln’s bust in the United States Capitol rotunda.

Application: construction, interior architecture (kitchens: countertop, bathrooms), art. Translucent qualities are available.

Finishes: Polished

Frost resistant: Yes

Company: Alabama Marble Mineral & Mining Co. (AM3) is the sole owner and operator of this world-renowned dimensional white marble. The state-of-the-art processing facility is located 60 miles away from the quarry in the Appalachian mountains in Bessemer, Alabama. From this site, we internationally export our stone. With our updated and efficient high-end technology, our stone is offered and distributed per each customer’s request: tile, slabs, blocks, or cut-to-size products. Sylacauga is home to an annual marble festival sponsored by AM3.

https://am3stone.com

Contact: Head Office & Productions, 301 21st Street North, Bessemer, AL 35020

Phone: +001 205 481-0133

