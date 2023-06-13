Marmomac 2023 (September 26 – 29): cooperation with Elle Decor lifestyle magazine

In Hall 1 will be held the presentation “A Matter of Stone“ aimed to promote natural stone to architects and designers

Marmomac’s 57th edition will take place in Verona from September 26 to 29, 2023. A crucial novelty is that the organizer obviously intends to strengthen the fair’s external effect beyond the stone sector: Hall 1, which was before Covid the showcase for the Italian Stone Theatre, will now have the title “A Matter of Stone“ and will be realized by Elle Decor magazine.

“In the exhibition space of 1,500 square meters, Italian and foreign companies, and studios will showcase the value of marble and other natural stones in indoor and outdoor projects, hospitality, and product design,“ as said in a Veronafiere press release. „It will be a creative setting where architects, interior designers, and professionals involved in material selection for construction and interior design can find inspiration and applications that demonstrate the great potential of the stone industry.“

Elle Decor, by their own account, is a well-known lifestyle magazine with over 2.3 million readers in Italy, the USA, and the UK, and over 2.2 million unique readers on their respective online editions,.

In 2023, Veronafiere already had a cooperation with the publishers from Hearst Global Solutions for the fair in Vitória, Brazil. Next to Elle Decor, Hearst comprises magazines like Cosmopolitan, Bazaar, Men’s Health, and Esquire, just to name a few.

The layout for Hall 1 will come from the Italian Calvi Brambilla studio.

Roberta Battocchio, General Manager of Hearst Global Design, outlines the concept: “We have established a strategic alliance with Marmomac for the 2023 and 2024 editions… The project, organized in different phases, will involve our Italian edition and the international network with a significant focus on the American and British markets, aiming to showcase the potential of Marmomac to architects, designers, and interior decorators.“

Part of “A Matter of Stone“ will also be an exhibitor competition: “The best creative proposals for the use of stone materials will be evaluated by a committee composed of the directors of the Elle Decor network, Marmomac, and the Calvi Brambilla studio. The winners, announced at a special event during the fair, will be featured in a publication in the Italian edition of Elle Decor,“ according to the press release.

In Hall 10 Marmomac will have more highlights: In the Forum area will be lectures, workshops and talks, as in the previous years. “The dominant theme is the relationship between natural stone and machines, in a dialogue between design and art,“ as said in a second press release. Features will be:

* Raffaello Galiotto will show his “Herbarium Mirabile“ with imaginary plants made of stone;

* in “The Applaud“, curated by Giorgio Canale will be enhanced the process of creating a work;

* in the newest edition of „Marmomac Meets Academies“, architectural professor Giuseppe Fallacara will present construction prototypes like the “suspended vault“ composed of stone elements or projects ranging from thin stone to stone recomposed or 3d printed;

* lithic synergies will be proposed in “Material Match Up“ by ADI Delegation Veneto and Trentino Alto Adige;

* the Wine Bar will be designed by the Brand&Stone team under the guidance of Danilo Di Michele.

