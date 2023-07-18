The average purchasing power of Europeans per capita in 2022 was €16,344

strong>On top of the 42 countries were Liechtenstein, Switzerland, and Luxembourg, lowest were Kosovo, Moldova, and Ukraine

The average purchasing power per capita purchasing power in Europe in 2022 was €16,344. However, there were tremendous differences among the 42 countries: Liechtenstein, Switzerland and Luxembourg had a significantly higher spending potential than the rest of Europe, while the purchasing power was the lowest in Kosovo, Moldova, and Ukraine. Thus, Liechtensteiners had more than 43 times the amount available for spending and saving than Ukrainians. These are some of the results of the newly released study “GfK Purchasing Power Europe 2022.”

In 2022, Europeans had around €11.1 trillion available to spend on food, housing, services, energy costs, private pensions, insurance, vacations, mobility, and consumer purchases. This corresponds to an average per capita purchasing power of €16,344, which represents a nominal growth of 5.8 % compared to the previous year.

As in previous years, Liechtenstein was on top of the ranking by some distance. The principality had a per capita purchasing power of €66,204, which means that Liechtensteiners had almost 4.1 times the purchasing power of the average European. Switzerland and Luxembourg followed in second and third place.

