Europeans had an average of €15,055 at their disposal in 2021

The study “GfK Purchasing Power Europe 2021” examined how much money consumers ultimately had available for spending and saving

The average per capita purchasing power in Europe in 2021 was €15,055. However, disposable net income among the 42 countries (not only the European Union) surveyed varied significantly: Liechtenstein, Switzerland and Luxembourg had the highest disposable net income by a wide margin, while Kosovo, Moldova, and Ukraine had the lowest. Thus, Liechtensteiners had more than 34 times the amount available for spending and saving than Ukrainians. These are some of the results of the newly released study “GfK Purchasing Power Europe 2021.”

In total, Europeans had around 10.2 trillion € available to spend in 2021 on food, housing, services, energy costs, private pensions, insurance, vacations, mobility, and consumer purchases. This corresponded to an average per capita purchasing power of €15,055.

This meant that per capita purchasing power had a nominal growth of 1.9 percent in 2021.

However, the amount consumers ultimately had available for spending and saving significantly varied from country to country, as demonstrated by a review of the top 10 countries:

As in the previous year, Liechtenstein took first place again with a per capita purchasing power of €64,629, almost 4.3 times the European average. Completing the top three of the purchasing power rankings were Switzerland and Luxembourg, as had been the case the year before.

All other countries in the top ten also had very high per capita purchasing power – at least 55 percent more than the European average.

This year, the United Kingdom made it into the top ten with a per capita purchasing power of €23,438, putting it in tenth place.

Source: GfK

(22.12.2022, USA: 12.22.2021)