California has put on the agenda the tightening of safeguards on Engineered Stone production and processing

California could become the first U.S. state to strengthen existing regulations for protection against crystalline silica from working engineered stones or quartz composite materials. The background is a new study: at companies producing these artificial stones, there were 52 cases of silicosis in varying degrees of the disease among the employees. 10 of them died, others are seriously ill.

The age of those affected ranged from only 40 to 49 years, and 51 were immigrants from Latin America. The study was published in the well respected Journal of American Medicine (JAMA).

The responsible health authority of the federal state (Occupational Safety and Health Standards, CAL-OSHA) has now initiated a particular process, at the end of which could be tightened regulations around production or processing of the engineered stones or even a ban on the material.

There are to be expert meetings on the matter later this week. A decision could be made in 2 to 4 months.

Last Friday (July 28), the Natural Stone Institute (NSI) released a statement against such a ban: “The vast list of many common products that contain silica, including concrete, brick, plaster, glass, and a wide variety of other products, makes it impractical to focus on the product.“

Instead, the NSI focuses on worker protection: “Fortunately, silicosis is completely preventable through the use of well-established industrial hygiene controls.

Our photos of sculpture symposia show how protection can be properly done – there, the participants are very conscious about their health and the work situation.

A look at modern stonemasonry workshops shows the protection technology available.

In some workplaces, however, and especially in the construction industry, protective measures are neglected because they are inconvenient for workers, are costsly, or the people are not informed about the threat.

In this context, the current study from California is particularly dramatic because nearly all of those affected were immigrants from Mexico, El Salvador, or other states in Latin America.

Presumably, the number of unreported cases is much higher.

There is a video on Youtube in which one of those affected describes his situation.

Investigations in 2019 and 2020 at stone masonry companies in California had already shown that about 72% of 808 workshops were “likely out of compliance with the existing silica standard,“ according to a TV report.

The issue is urgent and worldwide:

* In Australia, too, a decision on a ban is to be taken this year. A task force had previously adopted its recommendations after 2 years of work;

* in New Zealand, too, great importance is attached to the subject;

* the French natural stone magazine Pierre Actual reported in its January 2023 issue;

* in Spain, the Fedesmar association holds an annual day against silicosis;

* at EU level, there is the NEPSI program to set limits for crystalline silica. It is said that, after measuring the air quality, many stonemasonry companies would have to close down in some regions.

We have linked below to the NSI`s materials about silica protection. Its recommendation for this week’s expert meeting echoes the one given by Australia’s National Dust Disease Taskforce: “Education, monitoring, and enforcement.“

Or, in more detail formulated by the NSI: “Product bans do not address the primary issue, which is adherence to safe cutting/polishing measures, coupled with air monitoring and employee education.“

Miners’ lung

Silicosis, commonly known as miners‘ lung, is a dreadful occupational disease that plagued generations of pit workers in their old age. Once a certain amount of fine dust particles has accumulated in the alveoli, the lungs are slowly destroyed. Initially, this is noticeable as a constant cough, phlegm, and shortness of breath, even without exertion. In the end, there is often miserable suffocation. The investigation from California recorded a case where the affected person underwent a lung transplant and died.

Breton from Italy has launched its Bioquartz® material, which, according to the company, does not release hazardous dust when worked. The companny developed Engineered Stones when looking for replacements for stones from abandoned quarries for the restoration of monuments.

