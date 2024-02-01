Miscellaneous: news all around ornamental stone and rock

Michelangelo‘s secret room at the Museum of the Medici Chapels in Florence will remain open for the public until the end of June 2024. It contains drawings that the Renaissance master probably drew on the walls with charred and bloody wooden sticks. The room was discovered in 1975. Michelangelo stayed in it for perhaps two months and sketched parts of his later works. Until 1955, the small place, 10 m long, 3 m wide and 2.50 m high at the top of the vault, was used as a charcoal store and remained locked and forgotten for decades under a trap door that was completely covered by closets (Italian 1, 2).

The restoration of the original granite cladding of the Menkaure Pyramid next to the Sphinx at Giza is the aim of an Egyptian-Japanese initiative, the Guardian reports.

Scientists have found evidence of one of the largest eruptions ever recorded in the southern Aegean Arc. The researchers discovered a previously unknown thick pumice deposit around the island of Santorini.

Greece reopens the palace where Alexander the Great was crowned. The 2,300-year-old Palace of Aigai — the largest building in classical Greece — had been under renovation for 16 years.

The limestone Pierre du Midi has obtained the title of Protected Geographical Indications (GI) in France. Since January 2024, the title mya be achived for value trougout the EU also for natural stone (French 1).

The British Society for the Protection of Ancient Buildings (SPAB) tells the story of the miracles that saved the Spitalfields Charnel House stemming from the 12th century in London’s city center and now being open for visitors. A charnel house is a consecrated vault or building where human bones are stored until the Day of Judgement (1, 2).

On a dive to 7,500 m depth in the Japan Trench, a scientist from Niigata University discovered proof of the 2011 Tohoku-oki mega-earthquake, which caused a devastating tsunami disaster.

Researchers from the University of Bristol shed new light on Moon rock formation, solving a major puzzle in lunar geology.



Video of the month: We reported on coffee tables for which an island in the blue sea of the tropics was recreated using travertine and resin. The company no longer exists. Now we provide a video that shows how such resin art is made.

(02.02.2024)