Kreoo, the design brand of the Italian company Decormarmi: green marble varieties make the objects for interior design special eye-catchers

The effect ranges from the abundance of the rainforest to the awakening of nature in spring

Interior design includes objects that are decorative as well as functional. For some time now, more and more natural stones with strong colors have been appearing as a material for this purpose. They are eye-catchers in the ambience, not only for guests, but also for residents in their everyday lives.

Kreoo is the brand of the Italian company Decormarmi for such products. The name of the brand has its roots in the Greek word “kreion“ (“The one who does and creates”). Alluding to the Greek Antique what with its simple yet perfect forms easily recreated with the help of modern technology.

Now the company has picked out green marble varieties for marketing. They give the designer objects a particularly powerful effect: “Each green marble has remarkable and complex nuances that may evoke the deep forest or recall the spring freshness and its pastel tones according to their shades and veins,“ according to the press release. The varieties in question are Verde Imperiale, Verde Ming and Artik Green.

We show some of the objects and name the designers.

Decormarmi is a family business in the Chiampo Valley on the southern edge of the Alps, roughly halfway between Verona and Venice. It has built up a worldwide reputation with exclusive projects. The website shows some of the projects that the company has realized since its foundation in 1962 and which are characterized by exclusivity.

Kreoo

Agence Christophe Pillet

Enzo Berti

Decormarmi

Photos: Kreoo

(22.02.2024; USA: 02.22.2024)