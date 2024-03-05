The 11th edition of the Turkish IMIB Association’s design competition once again attracted interesting submissions

The aim is to create saleable objects and thus add significant value to local stone on the global markets

The goals pursued by the Turkish natural stone association IMIB (Istanbul Mineral Exporters’ Association) with its annual design competition are down-to-earth but clearly defined: the economy sector wants to move towards objects for everyday use for which consumers will pay more and thus create an alternative to products that are paid for in square meters, i.e., floor and wall tiles. It is therefore about product design and, because these objects are also to be produced in large quantities, also about industrial design. At least that is what association president Rüstem Çetinkaya said at the award ceremony 2023 for the competition’s 11th edition.

Overall, it is also about giving the sector a more modern image.

The Aegean Association EIB and the Marble Trade Fair in Izmir also hold competitions. In the meantime, there have been initial successes, namely a number of companies that produce and market design objects as an extension to quarrying and processing.

By way of comparison, the same path was taken a few decades ago by those companies from Italy that today have the luxury segment of product design with stone under control.

However, luxury or not, these design objects are rarely found at natural stone trade fairs. The reason is banal: they have to show themselves where their customers buy, and that is at trade fairs for furniture or furnishings.

The IMIB competition has two categories: the first is for professionals, i.e. people who have completed their studies, and the second is for students. There were 322 entries in the 11th competition (233 from professionals, 89 from students). This was a significant increase in the total number compared to the 174 from the previous year. It seems that the right groups of participants have finally been found for the competition, as before, there were hardly any interesting submissions from professionals in the sense of designers with many years of professional experience.

As usual, the cash prizes for the competition are impressive: the 1st prize winner among the professionals receives 75,000 Turkish Lira (equivalent to around 2490 US-$), the 2nd prize is worth 55,000 TL and the 3rd prize 30,000 TL. For the students, the scale is 50,000 TL (equivalent to around 1660 US-$), 30,000 TL and 20,000 TL.

Professional category, 1st prize: “Noova“ by Güneș Sineray Serin (Selçuk University, Industrial Design): Time runs in a circle, and every year we have the same months and days. The two stone rings are a manual calendar that the user has to adjust by hand every day. They are divided so that they can be easily interlocked.



Professional category, 2nd prize: “Bubbleye“ by Meliha Yüksel (Izmir Institute of Technology, Architecture), Serdar Desiz (Izmir Institute of Technology, City and Regional Planning): an innovative toy for parks or playgrounds. Designed in pastel shades of marble, it appeals to children and adults alike, with air bubbles coming out of a friendly eye. The container for the soap solution is integrated on the back, and the power supply is provided via the base of the sculpture.



Professional category, 3rd prize: “Escape Stones“ by Ertunç Vatanperver (Maltepe University, Interior Architecture): after an earthquake, it is important that people do not lose their bearings in the chaos. The stone slabs, securely anchored in the ground, are stable and can withstand even strong earth tremors. They can show escape routes using laser beams.



Professional category, Jury Incentive Award: “Ancient“ by Elif Üregün Durmaz (Marmara University, Industrial Design): walls can be decorated with stone modules based on elements from ancient architecture. The current collection comprises 21 elements.





Professional category, Jury Incentive Award: “Raw“ by Muhammed Saner Öztürkler (Anadolu University, Industrial Design): the upper part of the table lamp is made of rough stone, the lower part of polished stone. The intensity of the light is regulated by turning. Different types of stone are possible, which can also have different colors and veins. Black Stone marble from the Bilecik region in Turkey was used for the prototype.



Category Professionals, Jury Incentive Award: “Naturaplate“ by Engin Özden (Anadolu University, Architecture) combines the art of gastronomy with the art of nature: it is a serving platter that uses the colors and structures in the stone and thus turns the placement of the food and the meal itself into a staging.



Student category, 1st prize (f.l.t.r.): “Kor“ by Kürșad Keçeci, Resul Ekrem Zengi, Taha Yiğit Bekiroğlu (all: Istanbul Technical University, Architecture): Fruit peels are laid out on the slate heating device. The scent wafts through the apartment.



Student category, 2nd prize: “Lubrico“ by Atakan Ay (Mef University, Architecture): a switch for dimming the light, which is not small and made of cheap plastic, but decoratively made of two types of Afyon marble.



Student category, 3rd prize: “Urban Milli“ by Ada Cosun (Istanbul Technical University, Landscape Architecture), Nazgül Berfin Gölge (Istanbul Technical University, Architecture): the installation made of Turkish travertine uses water to cool the ambient temperature. It is used for the animals to drink, while people are invited to sit down. A pump circulates the water.



Student category, Jury Incentive Award: “Cascade“ by Ufuk Pehlivan (Yildiz Technical University, Architecture) is an alternative to the downpipe, which normally drains rainwater out of sight. Here, the water is made visible on the natural stone.



(06.03.2024, USA: 03.06.2024)