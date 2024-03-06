Nature’s grandeur enhances the interior design of a chalet between heaven and earth in the Eastern Alps

Italian Antolini company provided the stone for the interior design

Antolini promotes it stones by showing the affluence of design options feasible with the natural material. The company, which has a worldwide name as a supplier of stones with exotic colors and structures, sent us the following press release and photos:

In Val Gardena, in the heart of the Dolomites, which is also a Unecso Natural Heritage Site, residential architecture combines traditional alpine building techniques, featuring exposed wooden structures and sloping roofs, with refined, detailed interior design, in which natural stone is one of the undisputed protagonists.

This stylistic signature can be found even in the garage, which is both the access point to the home and a real wooden jewel box embellished with three large backlit slabs of Patagonia Original “Extra”, a Natural Quartz which is part of the Exclusive Collection offered by Antolini. A marvel of nature set among wooden staves, in which the dance staged on its surface by feldspars, crystal, and black tourmaline – the three minerals that compose and distinguish Patagonia Original “Extra” – announces the textural leitmotif, which characterizes the chalet’s interiors, marked by the balanced dialogue between wood and the Verona-based company’s natural stone.

One of the first environments – which in addition to leading to the actual dwelling on the two floors above, leads to the spa area – features the warm tones of wood and gold sublimated by the anthracite tones of Black Ice, a marvelous granite enlivened by the natural presence of brighter inclusions and streaks, which is the real star of the shower and bath area, where it is installed both on the floor and on the wall.

On the upper floors, where lighter tones enhanced by abundant natural light prevail, the dialogue between wood and natural stone continues, tempered by the whiteness of the plastered walls.

On the second floor, reserved for the home’s most intimate rooms, Bianco Latte triumphs. A snow-white stone that nature has embellished with purple-hued mineral infiltrations has been chosen for the bathrooms to clad the bathtubs, shower walls and the area dedicated to the freestanding, sculptural tub.

On the other hand, for the bathroom located on the top floor, Azul Cielo was chosen for both the shower and the countertops. This marble features delicate celestial hues, the color of which helps break up the verticality of the room.

On both the second and top floors, the house opens up to the surrounding mountains and slopes thanks to the full-height windows that extend across the main facade of the chalet, flooding the dining area and living room with light, in which the star feature is the wooden structure above.

There is a seamless transition to the kitchen, at the center of which is a monolithic island that, following the aesthetics of the house, combines wood with Cristallo Bianco “Wow”, a highly durable Natural Quartz that almost entirely envelops the volume, creating the sensation that it is suspended above the floor. An island that shines with its own light – thanks to the backlighting, which glows through the translucent crystal. An induction cooktop, as well as a wine cellar on the side, are set into the surface as if into a block of stone.

Cristallo Bianco “Wow” is also featured in the tops of the wooden cabinets that run along the entire back wall.

The company in a self-presentation: Innovation, variety, vision, and quality are four words capable of defining the identity of Antolini, a historic Italian company recognized internationally for the production of natural stone cladding. The statistics confirm the choice and the value of these words. Today, Antolini offers more than 1,300 types of stone, divided into 14 collections, including the exemplary Exclusive Collection, which includes more than 85 exclusive stones. It produces 4,500 square meters of stone cladding per day, reaching one million over the course of a year.

Present in 182 countries, Antolini’s main production centers are in Italy and Brazil. It also has management centers and showrooms distributed around the world, a widespread and virtuous network that is coordinated and managed from the Italian headquarters.

Antolini was founded in Verona by Luigi Antolini in 1956. The company is now led by the next generation, who continues to sustain the values of authenticity, excellence, and Made in Italy with an entrepreneurial spirit constantly engaged in the search for technological progress and evolution in terms of both products and design.

