Miscellaneous: news all around ornamental stone and rock

In January 2024, there was excitement in Bosnia in the area around Zavidovici about a stone ball with a diameter of 3.3 m and an estimated weight of 30 tons that was unearthed. The explanations ranged from an ancient cannonball to evidence of an unknown civilization from 15,000 years ago. However, it was probably just a “concretion“, an accumulation of mineral substances that sinter out in a sediment and grow around a core over long periods of time (Italian).

The 8th edition of the Global Stone Congress, the most comprehensive technical-scientific event in the Dimension Stone Sector, will be held in Drama, Greece, from June 16 to 20, 2025.

Poland-stemming artist Alicja Kwade shows her works in the museum Voorlinden in Den Haag until June 09, 2024 (1, 2)

U.S. Renco Group has launched a construction system using Lego-like interconnected blocks made of waster materials.

Sarah Gregg, marketing director of the Natural Stone Institute (NSI), was invited to the Design for Freedom Summit by Grace Farms to present the association’s Sustainability Standards which help ensure an ethical supply chain.

Spectacular Sand Sculptures are compiled on a webpage.

The grindstone mass-production around the city of Mariett in Ohio’s Washington County lasted for more than 100 years.

The question of why birds incubate rocks is discussed on a webpage.



Video of the Month: Sculpture by the Sea is an artist symposium held annually in March at Cottesloe near Perth, Western Australia, and in November at Bondy, near Sydney, on the other side of the continent. Our video shows the 2024 edition of the Cottesloe event. See our Calendar of Symposia/Festivals.

