62. Salone del Mobile: Photo gallery

We show product ideas from this year‘s furniture fair in Milan (April 15 – 21, 2024) that caught our eye

As in previous years, natural stone continues to be used by many furniture manufacturers.

It is an important market for the stone sector, not in terms of quantity, but quality.

Last but not least, e.g., tables with stone tops provide free promotion by showcasing the beauty of the material.

We use the world‘s most important furniture fair to look for original design ideas with stone.

Salone del Mobile 2025 (April 08 – 13)

Stone International.

Black Tie home decor.

Black Tie home decor.

Paolo Castelli.

Paolo Castelli.

Paolo Castelli.

Marelli.

Marelli.

Pimar.

Annibale Colombo.

Annibale Colombo.

Annibale Colombo.

Salone Satellite: Davide Apolloni, „Collage“.

Salone Satellite: Konqrit.

