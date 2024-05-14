Brazil showed its stones and wood at the Design Week in downtown Milan and on the fairground

Furniture and everyday objects were presented sponsored by the export organization Apex

At Milan Design Week 2024 (April 14 – 21), Brazil was once again represented as one of the major exporting countries of natural stone. Some stones were shown in an artistic presentation and some examples of product design with stone. The presentations were organized by the natural stone association Centrorochas (Centro Brasileiro dos Exportadores de Rochas Ornamentais) and the furniture association Abimóvel (Brazilian Furniture Manufacturers Association). Support came from Apex, the state organization for export promotion.

There were also presentations at the Salone del Mobile trade fair.

As in previous years, the venue for the natural stones as such was the inner courtyard of the state-run Università degli Studi. Designer Vivian Coser had chosen “Flowers of Stone“ as the title of her installation and imitated flower petals. Unlike in 2023, the individual pieces were only around 50 x 50 cm in size.

On the upper floor of the university’s inner courtyard, there was a presentation of product design using materials that Brazil stands for. It took place as part of the “Brazilian Furniture Project“ and was organized by Abimóvel.

The title “Coccoloba“ refers to the type of plant from the Amazon rainforest whose leaves grow so large that you can wrap a person completely in them. Incidentally, the plant has been entered in the Guinness Book of Records for this.

We show the works with natural stone and some of the works with wood that caught our eye.

At the large Salone del Mobile trade fair, the Brazilian Furniture Project presented new creations at several stands, including the “Design + Industry“ show in Hall 3 with 41 new products. The focus was on wood and exotic materials, with only one designer showing stone.

Centrorochas (Portuguese)

Abimóvel

Brazilian Furniture Project

