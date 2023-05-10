At the FuoriSalone 2023 in downtown Milan, parallel to the large Salone del Mobile trade fair, numerous companies and initiatives from all over the world presented themselves again

The FuoriSalone and the big furniture fair in Milan (Salone del Mobile) belong together for years like 2 unequal siblings. Translated roughly “fair outside the fair“, the FuoriSalone is a presentation of design objects in the city center, where galleries, showrooms, or even old factories are converted for the time of the fair.

We show examples of the presentations. Shortly, we will present some of them in more detail.

FuoriSalone 2024 (April 15 – 21)

https://www.fuorisalone.it/

“It’s Natural – Brazilian Natural Stones“ is the slogan of Brazil’s natural stone sector. The designer and architect Vivian Coser had placed an open space in the courtyard of the Università degli Studi, on whose walls and design objects some of the country’s special types of marble, quartzite, and semi-precious stones were presented. It was worth mentioning that natural stone here was a practical matter for interior design, not as stuff for extraordinary artistic ideas.

https://braziliannaturalstone.com/en/fuorisalone-2023/



“Materiality“ was the title of a presentation of Brazilian product design, also at the Università degli Studi. In some cases, natural stone was used.



Installation “Health Through Water“ by Grohe company for the bathroom fittings, at the Pinacoteca di Brera.



Antolini’s Showroom (“Stoneroom“): “I Want It Wow” by street artist Pietro Terzini.



Raffaele Salvoldi for Salvatori.



Duson Gallery, Korea: design with mother-of-pearl shown at the Triennale.



Marsotto: “Largo“ Collection by Edward Barber & Jay Osgerby.



Patricia Urquiola for Budri: “Aquarel“ collection.



