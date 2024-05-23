Maison Valentina in cooperation with Boca do Lobo: “Diamond” collection with a white bathtub and the shape of a cut crystal as highlight

The motto is: “If there’s one room that deserves a little extra luxury, it’s the bathroom”

“Diamond“ is the name of the new collection by Maison Valentina in cooperation with Boca do Lobo, both from Portugal. The Highlight is the bathtub with the shape of a cut crystal, accompanied by a towel rack, a pedestal sink, and a vanity cabinet. The motto of Maison Valentina is: “If there’s one room that deserves a little extra luxury, it’s the bathroom.”

In the press release, other items of the collection are mentioned: “a resplendent sideboard, an elegant center table, a majestic desk, a secure luxury safe, a sumptuous nightstand, and even a meticulously designed watch winder.“

The bathtub is carved from one block of Carrara marble. With its irregular shape, inspired by the unique lines and features of a diamond, it is “perfect for being the main star of a luxury bathroom,“ as said in the press release.

The “Diamond” towel rack is a 3-tier rack manufactured in polished brass and supported by a diamond-shaped base in Nero Marquina marble. There is a choice of different metal surfaces and types of marble in various combinations.

The Pedestal Sink features a wooden structure finished in a high gloss-black lacquer, a color that contrasts with the interior, covered in gold leaf. Besides its irregular shape, it has a built-in oval sink glass with a translucent black finish. Custom finishes and dimensions are available upon request.

“In a harmonious blend of raw modernism and sleek sophistication, this luxury bathroom design pushes the boundaries of contemporary aesthetics to redefine the essence of opulent living,“ according to the press release.

Both companies write about their cooperation: “The partnership between Boca do Lobo and Maison Valentina offers the epitome of luxury and sophistication, with the Diamond Collection serving as the cornerstone of luxury living. From the magnificent furniture products to the exquisite bathroom fixtures, the diamond shape intricately woven throughout various rooms ensures a cohesive and lavish aesthetic. With the ability to customize and tailor each element to your preferences, this collaboration presents the perfect solution for crafting a truly luxurious home that exudes timeless elegance and unparalleled style.“

Suspension cabinet “Nazca“

Another Maison Valentina object is the “Nazca“ suspension two-door cabinet. It has a marble sink and a structure with a matte walnut root veneer. The name refers to a tectonic plate in South America and the mysterious lines (geoglyphs) in the Nazca desert in Peru.

Maison Valentina

Boca do Lobo

Fotos/Renderings: companies

(24.05.2024, USA: 05.14.2024)