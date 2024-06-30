The Lido San Domenico on Lake Lugano is a perfect world and has been lovingly redesigned using leftover natural stone

The architect Enrico Sassi underlined the special atmosphere of the place and integrated it into the surroundings

The Lido San Domenico in the village of Castagnola is one of the places that characterize Lake Lugano: between the lake and the steep slopes, it has a picturesque atmosphere, even if its area is narrow and long. The locals know the magic of such places, so the renovation of the Lido was carried out with great care: the aim was to upgrade the lido, which is also a bathing area, and make it handicapped-friendly.

The architect was Enrico Sassi, who lives in downtown Lugano and has often distinguished himself in the area around the lake with sensitive designs. The Lido was also about the sustainable use of materials, and Enrico Sassi benefited because he likes working with natural stone.

In short, he has implemented individual measures, none of which are spectacular, but which together have a very positive effect:

* the former staircase with a steep ramp as access was replaced by a flat ramp;

* the ramp leads to a now recognizable square that invites you to sit down and look out over the lake. It was carefully planted with trees and native plant species;

* the bathing facilities were modernized;

* wheelchair users can now access the water via a special lift.

Sassi has achieved the cohesion of these long, spread out parts of the Lido along the narrow shore using natural stone: the ramp and the paths along the shore are paved with slabs and the low walls are also made of this stone. The ramp is paved with small mosaic stones.

Obtaining the stone slabs was easy and cheap: they come from the municipality’s material store and some of them weer already in the right size. Their surfaces are flamed to ensure they are non-slip. The joints are smooth.

Sassi also used the color of the stones for the design: he drew stripes across the square and along the paths. These make the care unmistakable the comminssioners took for this small place.

A small wall along the ramp and the square was divided in such a way that a bench was created. It is located towards the ramp to ensure the safety of wheelchair users.

The changing rooms and toilets have been redesigned to be accessible for disabled people. The ceramic pattern on the outdoor shower has been renewed, but its style has been retained.

Approximately in the middle of the Lido there is a kiosk with seating under trees.

During the planning and before final acceptance, wheelchair users were invited to evaluate the new design.

By the way: to get to the Lido you can use the Castagnola Museo Heleneum boat dock. Access on foot is possible via the Sentiero dell’Olivo with a disabled-friendly parking lot not far away.

Enrico Sassi Architetto

Entrance to the Public Bath and Lido

https://www.lugano.ch/vivere-lugano/cultura-e-tempo-libero/lidi-e-piscine/lido-san-domenico/

Information on Water Temperature

Photos: Marcelo Villada Ortiz, Viola Barberis–Atelier Mattei

See also:



(01.07.2024, USA: 07.01.2024)