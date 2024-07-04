Raffaello Galiotto and Margraf: “Frammenti” (Fragments) collection 2024

Starting from ancient ruins, the designer and the company create new forms that have never existed in natural stone before

At first glance, at the Salone del Mobile 2024 trade fair, it seemed to us as if Raffaello Galiotto had made climate change the theme of his new “Frammenti” collection: even the stones are melting in the face of rising average temperatures, one could see as a statement. But Galiotto, the pioneer of those creatives who are exploring the possibilities of CNC and wire saws when working with natural stone, is rarely influenced by current political issues. He is more interested in the very broad arcs of art and culture.

This time, the starting point of his considerations was antiquity. There he finds sculptural forms that still play important roles in our architecture today: for example, the column with the fluting or the capitals of the temples.

But instead of falling into admiration or melancholy in the face of what has been past and partly lost, depending on the current mood, Galiotto, for his part, remodels the classical forms – and lets them flow, as if a giant had twisted a column or pulled the capital apart, or as if parts of a column had become soft and leaked out.

He calls the collection “Frammenti” (Fragments), opening up a wide field for reflection. For example: are the flowing transitions between the solid parts of a sculpture and the dissolved forms actually the weak points of such an object or precisely its strengths, because they open up new discoveries in dealing with the millions of years old material? What is actually the hallmark of natural stone: its extreme durability or precisely the fact that with the right tools you have such endless possibilities with it?

In 2009, Galiotto had already raised similar questions when, based on the Renaissance architecture of Andrea Palladio, he invented objects for a fictitious palace of the Doge of Venice. This was done in cooperation with the stone association in the Chiampo Valley (Consorzio Marmisti Chiampo) and the results were shown at the Marmomacc fair.

Unfortunately, the Chiampo Association has since disappeared into obscurity, but Galiotto has been working with the Margraf company from the Chiampo Valley for quite some time. Margraf provided and processed the exclusive stones for Frammenti. The company operates its own “Innovation Lab“ where new surfaces and more are developed.

The stones are Polaris Gold quartzite from Brazil and Fior di Pesco Carnico® marble from Italy and Notre Dame from Vietnam. Their veins give the objects a very special dramatic effect. This fits with Margraf’s slogan: “It’s in Our Veins.“

