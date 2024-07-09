“Journey to the Centre of the Table” in the Plus Theatre at Marmomac 2024 will combine tabletops made of extraordinary stones with centrepieces created with advanced CNC technologies

One of the presentations of the Plus Theatre in Hall 10 of Marmomac 2024 (September 24 – 27) will be the “Journey to the Centre of the Table” exhibition, curated by industrial designer Raffaello Galiotto.

The fair describes it: “When faced with a bare table, we are generally tempted to arrange something in the middle. This reassuring gesture, guided by our innate sense of order and balance, highlights the ideal focal point of the tabletop and also helps define the area of use of the furniture piece. Starting from this, table centerpieces have become popular: These decorativeyet functional objects are usually quite valuable, in terms of workmanship or material. The ‘Journey to the Centre of the Table’ exhibition is a colorful, fascinating composition of outstanding stone varieties combined with finely crafted centerpieces created by using the most advanced CNC technologies.”

In so far, the presentation will be an extraordinary journey into the realm of marble and natural stone varieties, revealing a wide range of colors and structures, as evidenced by the two-dimensional slabs and three-dimensional design objects.

“Journey to the Center of the Earth” (French: Voyage au centre de la Terre) was a science fiction novel by Jules Verne published in 1864, exactly 160 years ago. It tells the story of scientists who enter an inactive volcanic chimney on Island to discover in the depth of the planet an underground ocean, subpolar storms, spectacular caves and prehistoric creatures. In Sicily, Stromboli brings them back to the surface. The novel was very famous at its time and inspired many authors like Sir Arthur Conan Doyle (“The Lost World”) or nowadays J. R. R. Tolkien (“The Hobbit”).

We present the renderings of the eight works and give the names of the producing companies/institutions and the stones used. Raffaello Galiotto was the designer of the objects and the ensemble.

Marmomac, September 24 – 27, 2024

Raffello Galiotto

Renderings: Marmomac

CANESTRO. Company: Salesiani “San Zeno” – Professional Training School – Marble Art and Automation Sector – Sant’Ambrogio di Valpolicella (VR).

Materials: Palissandro by Gruppo Tosco Marmi; Bronzite by Decolores.

The elliptical container, with a base and lid, is characterized by the porosity of the perforated walls made by opposing and offset five-axis processing. The lid has a large opening that allows visibility of the interior as well as an easy grip.



CORNUCOPIA. Company: Budri.

Materials: Breccia Capraia by G.M.C.; Rouge de Roi.

The ancient horn of plenty – a symbol of prosperity – was produced by water jet cutting with concentric rings. The overlapping rings and their surface continuity give rise to the particular helical, hollow and tapered shape.



CULMO. Company: Gmm.

Materials: Palissandro by Gruppo Tosco Marmi.

Taking inspiration from the knotted stems of grasses, this quadruple candelabra was exclusively worked from a flat slab using water jet cutting technology. The horizontal grooves on the perimeter surfaces of the individual overlapping elements were made by slanting the cuts along their circular path.



DENTELLO. Company: Prussiani Engineering.

Materials: Calacatta Blu by A&G 23; Onice Verde by A&G 23.

The serrated elements and conical base of this centrepiece were generated from a single, solid piece of marble by a concentric water jet cutting process. The undulating surfaces and the serrated profile of the crowns are the logical outcome of consecutive crossed cuts.



EQUISETO. Companies: Emmedue by Industrie Montanari; Kramer Steinmetzbetrieb; Nicolai Diamant; DDX.

Materials: Amazzonite by Antolini; Onice Rosa Gioiello by A&G 23.

The three circular tops were produced by disc processing on a five-axis machining centre. The inner side was generated by variable disc penetration on the Z axis while the outer side involved repeated side-by-side movements over several curved paths at various depths.



LOBATO. Company: Budri.

Materials: Bianco Namibia; Amazzonite by Antolini.

The perforated and grooved container involves overlapping three lobed rings processed by water jet cutting technology. The precise interweaving of the five-axis slanted cutting paths allowed the simultaneous creation of the undulating surface and the perforations.



RETICOLO. Company: Omag.

Materials: Breccia Capraia by G.M.C.; Onice Miele by C. & C. Marmi.

The centrepiece’s elongated and perforated shape was developed by counter-poised interweaving of precise milling paths. The high precision semi-spherical tool, driven by five-axis control, produces not only the shape of the bowl but also give a fine hone to the resulting surface.



STIGMA. Companies: Henraux; DDX.

Materials: Bianco Altissimo by Henraux; Versilys by Henraux.

The sinuous shape of this centrepiece was inspired by the radial symmetry of the stigma of flowers. Its complex shape was achieved by disc machining operations along two opposing, individual tool paths in brushing mode.



See also:



(10.07.2024, USA: 07.10.2024)