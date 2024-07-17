We leave no stone unturned

“Boldini“ is the name Ethimo Outdoor Decor company has given its new coffee tables referring to the “Bold“ collection of dining tables. The tabletops in bright glossy finish are made of the marbles Rosso Francia or Verde Guatemala or sand-colored travertine. The glazed ceramic legs echo the colors of the tabletops.

“Immaterial“ is a Podcast by the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art. In its second episode is told the story when Tullio Lombardo‘s famous statue “Adam“ was found shattered on the floor in the museum on October 06, 2002 (1, 2).

In the Musée Carnavalet in Paris, focussed on the history of the French capital, the exhibition “La Fontaine des Innocents“ is on show until August 25, 2024. The fountain sculptures by Jean Goujon from the 16th century inspired many artists (French).

The Spanish Macael marble organization has a new webpage.

“A Night at the Colosseum” in Rome (until September 30, 2024) includes a guided tour lasting about 60 minutes, which will take place along the first tier of the monument, the floor of the arena, and the underground levels. It tells the story of the site from the spectators‘ and protagonists‘ point of view.



José Martínez-Cosentino Justo, nicknamed “Pepe“, died at the age of 78 in Madrid. He was one of the driving forces behind the current Cosentino Group, together with his brothers. He graduated in Economics at the University of Barcelona and worked at Henkel Ibérica, Banco Popular and Torras Hostench before joining the family business (Spanish).

In California, the proposed legislation to change the fabrication and handling of hard-surface materials, dubbed the “Silicosis Prevention Act,“ has been stopped for this year, Stone Update reports.

Spanish Levantina Group has launched its new “Mediterranean Stone“ collection.

Two medieval grave slabs made of Purbeck marble and dating back nearly 800 years were recently recovered from the ocean floor off the Dorset coast. Maritime archaeologists from Bournemouth University recovered them at the so-called “Mortar Wreck” named after a large number of grinding mortars found in the cargo.



Video of the month: Well-known US-company Rugo Stone has published a video about the Cosmati Marble Floors. These intricate designs, combining colored stones to create geometric patterns, adorn the floors of cathedrals, palaces, and prestigious buildings across Europe. They originate from the artistic workshops of Italy and date back to to 12th century. Rugo Stone has them in its portfolio.

