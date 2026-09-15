Lubosz Karwat is a Polish mosaic artist renowned far beyond Poland’s borders. His style is unmistakable: it ranges from meticulously detailed works depicting real-world objects to abstract associations where the underlying meaning is still clear.

In every respect, he has incorporated numerous modern elements into the ancient art of mosaics.

In 2006, he opened his studio, Karwat Mosaik, in the Polish industrial city of Poznań. Since then, he has earned an international reputation; in 2015, he won first prize at the Gaziantep Mosaic International Competition in Turkey.

He made a name for himself back home, notably as the initiator of a public mosaic project for the citizens of Krakow, which beautified an underpass. The event was repeated three times with great public participation.

He is now so well-known that he is completely booked with commissions. “I’m so busy that I don’t have time for my own projects,” he replied when we asked for a report, “but I don’t want to complain, because my clients are receptive to my artistic suggestions.”

With a twinkle in his eye, he added, “Perhaps one day, when I’m rich and famous, I can realize my own ideas and designs again.”

We are showing some of his recent work. Readers can try to identify the client themselves.

Every year, he participates in the “Stone” natural stone trade fair in Poznań in January, where he offers seminars.

Atelier Lubosz Karwat

“Stone” fair, Poznań

Photos: Atelier Lubosz Karwat