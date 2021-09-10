20 years ago: 9/11

On September 11, 2001, Islamist al-Qaida terrorists steered 4 US airliners into the two towers of the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, among other places. We have compiled a few sources of information – especially for our readers outside the US – and linked to our 2011 reports on the memorials in Manhattan and Arlington, VA.

New York State Museum: “The World Trade Center: Rescue, Recovery, Response“ details the history of the World Trade Center, the September 11 attacks, the rescue efforts, the evidence recovery operation at the Fresh Kills facility, and the public response to the events. The exhibition includes many objects, images, videos, and interactive stations documenting this tragic chapter in New York and America’s history. (Source: New York State Museum)

The September 11 Digital Archive uses electronic media to collect, preserve, and present the history of September 11, 2001, and its aftermath. The Archive contains more than 150,000 digital items, a tally that includes more than 40,000 e-mails and other electronic communications, more than 40,000 first-hand stories, and more than 15,000 digital images. (Source: The September 11 Digital Archive)

Book: “102 Minutes: The Untold Story of the Fight to Survive Inside the Twin Towers“. New York Times reporters Jim Dwyer and Kevin Flynn report from the perspectives of those inside the towers. 102 Minutes captures the little-known stories of ordinary people who took extraordinary steps to save themselves and others … Dwyer and Flynn rely on hundreds of interviews with rescuers, thousands of pages of oral histories, and countless phone, e-mail, and emergency radio transcripts. They cross a bridge of voices to go inside the infernos, seeing cataclysm and heroism, one person at a time, to tell the affecting, authoritative saga of the men and women – the nearly 12,000 who escaped and the 2,749 who perished – as they made 102 minutes count as never before (source: The New York Times).

