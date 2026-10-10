Name of the stone: White Palladio
Stone type: Fine-grained, compact, high-grade limestone
Color: natural white in a bright and luminous tone
Quarry location: unspecified
Description of the stone: White Palladio stands out for its intensely luminous shade and exceptional long-term durability. Highly versatile, it is ideal for both indoor and outdoor applications, for flooring and wall cladding alike, while a variety of surface finishes enhances its natural sophistication.
Peculiarities of the stone: Exceptionally luminous natural white tone paired with a material versatility ideal for bespoke finishes.
Application: Perfect for indoor and outdoor spaces, suitable for both flooring and wall cladding.
Finishes:
* Honed
* Brushed
* Bushhammered
* Juta
* Flamed
* Canneto
* Degradè
* Papyro
* Rayure
Frost resistant: Yes
Company: Grassi Pietre srl is a family business and has been quarrying and manufacturing the various types of Pietra di Vicenza limestone since 1850. It operates 6 quarries which all are underground. The headquarters are located in Nanto not far from Venice. There, the production is set in a modern plant, and it relies on innovative machinery and highly skilled manpower. A competent and integrated team takes charge of the customers‘ projects, from development to production, thus guaranteeing the best possible results.
http://www.grassipietre.it/
Contact: Via Madonetta 2, 36024 Castegnero Nanto VI
COD. FISCALE e P. IVA: 03013000249
Tel +39 0444 639092
Fax +39 0444 730071
Email