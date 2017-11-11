Präsentation „Macchine Virtuose“ auf der Marmomac: verkaufbare Produkte aus Naturstein standen im Mittelpunkt

Im Rahmen des Italian Stone Theatre ging es diesmal nicht mehr bloß um das Ausprobieren, was sich aus Marmor, Granit & Co machen lässt

Das Ziel war hoch gesteckt, und es ging durchaus um einen Quantensprung in der Bearbeitung von Naturstein: wurde bisher auf den Spielwiesen der Marmomac – das waren über 7 Jahre die Aktion „Marmomac Meets Design“ und seit 3 Jahren das „Italian Stone Theatre“ – bloß experimentiert, was mit Marmor & Co alles machbar sein könnte, sollten diesmal die in der Halle 1 der Marmomac gezeigten Produkte verkaufbar sein. So hatte es Raffaello Galiotto selbst in einem Konzeptpapier zu seiner Präsentation „Macchine Virtuose“ (Virtuose Maschinen) festgelegt.

Ob das wirklich gelungen ist, mag jeder für sich beurteilen.

Oder, ein Vorschlag: wäre nicht auch denkbar, dass die Messebesucher die Gelegenheit nutzen, um sich von Galiottos’s Vorgaben anregen lassen und selber innovative und verkaufbare Produkte aus (oder mit) Naturstein zu entwicklen?

Galitto jedenfalls legte sich mit seinen Produktideen mit der Zunft der heimischen Designer an, führte er doch neben Funktion und Form als klassische Kategorien des Produktdesigns auch Umweltbelange als wichtigen Aspekt gelungener Gestaltung ein. Respekt vor dem Material fordert er seit langem, schließlich ist Naturstein Millionen Jahre alt und reicht weit über das hinaus, was sich der Mensch vorstellen kann.

Damit kritisierte Galiotto auch ganz nebenbei die übliche Verschwendung von edlen Steinen, wie sie in Luxus-Projekten beinahe schon zu einem Markenzeichen des Made in Italy geworden ist.

Auch forderte er durch den Titel der Präsentation die Kollegen auf, sich endlich das große Potenzial der modernen Maschinen anzueignen.

Zum Beispiel mit dem Kronleuchter „Rezzonico“: dessen Ausgangspunkt war eine Marmorplatte von 70×70 cm Fläche und 5 cm Dicke, aus der die Elemente mit dem Wasserstrahl herausgeschnitten wurden. Montiert auf einem Metallrahmen entstand so das stolze Stück mit einem Durchmesser von insgesamt 137 cm. Vorbilder kennt man aus dem venezianischen Stil mit Muranoglas.

Auch bei der Lampe „Genesi“ ging es darum, das Material mit Hilfe der Geometrie und des Wasserstrahlschneidens möglichst effektiv zu nutzen. Aus 6 Marmor-Trapezen wurden verschieden große Elemente ausgeschnitten, und aus ihnen wurden die 3 Teile der Lampe kombiniert. Im Inneren der Einzelteile verlaufen Stahlkabel, die die Elemente zusammenhalten.

Die Arbeiten von „Macchine Virtuose“ wurden von italienischen Firmen mit Technologien und Naturstein aus Italien realisiert.

Übrigens: zu Raffaello Galiottos Arbeiten vom letzten Jahr mit dem Titel „Marmo 4.0“ ist ein Buch mit demselben Titel mit detallierten Beschreibungen auf Italienisch und Englisch erschienen (Verlag Marsilio, ISBN 978-88-317-2878-2).

Table „Flexo“, Design: Raffaello Galiotto; Company: Margraf; Maschine: Pellegrini Meccanica; Material: Bianco Siberia by Margraf. Photo: Peter Becker

The double-spiral base of the„ Flexo“ table is made exclusively using a diamond wire to shape a single 80x80x80 cm marble block. The spiral is derived from the radial arrangement of eight elements, consecutively cut without producing scrap. The trapezoidal shape of the slotted spirals, right and left, allows the elements to be removed from the block and at the same time provides greater stability to the table base by lowering its centre of gravity.





Bathroom-Collection „Easy“. Design: Raffaello Galiotto; Company: Vicentina Marmi; Machine: Donatoni Macchine; Software: Ddx; Tools: Diamut; Partner: Agape; Material: Palladio Moro by Santa Margherita. Photos: Peter Becker

The „Easy“ bathroom collection was conceived with the aim of using a cutter to produce stone containers with limited use of materials and working time. The project, elaborated with parametric software, allowed for simultaneous control of tool dimensional variables, thickness and inclination of the walls. The containers are made up of overlapping rings obtained from the same stone mass with a savings in material ranging from 50% to 70%.





Street furnitue „Duo“, Design: Raffaello Galiotto; Company: Testi Group; Machine: T&D Robotics; Mastic: Ilpa Adhesivi; Partner: Metalco; Material: Duke White by Testi Group.

„Duo“ outdoor seats in natural stone are made with two diamond wire cuts on a 65x65x45 cm block.

The shaped backrest is produced at the same time by a cut for the machining of the seat, on which it is placed in the rotated position. The simplicity of the cutting operations is the result of a long work of computer design aimed at creating highly plastic three-dimensional elements with minimal machining.





Vase „Cardo“. Design: Raffello Galiotto; Company: Denver; Tools: Digma; Material: Bianco Carrara.

The pointed cusps of the „Cardo“ vase collection are produced by milling along crossed pathways using a 60 mm diameter spherical diamond tool. Following the roughing process, the machine guides the tool along the three-dimensional lines designed by the designer on the computer, thus producing the surface, complex, smooth and cusped. As with external machining, the internal cavities are also produced by milling without manual finishing.





Plate und centrepiece „Volant“. Design: Raffaello Galiotto; Company: Gmm; Software: Licom Systems – Alphacam; Tools: Tyrolit Vincent; Partner: Atipio; Material: Azul Macaubas.

The entire work of cutting out and producing the decorative ornament on the edge of the centrepiece plates is made with a disc cutter. Diamond discs of different grains and diameters initially removed the material in a roughing operation and subsequently finished the surface with brushing. Each element is machined on the upper side until finished, then turned and worked on the underside to complete the entire production cycle.



Centrepiece „Alveo“. Design: Raffaello Galiotto; Company: Industrie Montanari; Software: Ddx; Tools: Adi; Material: Verde Picasso by Ca’D’Oro.

The shaped and organic aspect of the „Alveo“ centrepiece is obtained through numerically controlled machining using a diamond disc. The geometric rigidity of the circular disc is transformed into sinuous surfaces with variable thickness thanks to the curved, tilted and layered line, designed on the computer using parametric software. The fine surface finish is produced by the diamond tool working on its own without further manual intervention.

(11.11.2017)