Project in Iceland: capturing CO2 from the air and binding it in underground basalt

A technology from Switzerland promises to speed up natural mineralization

A new technology to capture CO2 directly from the air and binding it underground in basalt layers comes from Switzerland. Swiss Climeworks company together with Islandish Reykjavik Energy has recently started a plant to examine the process on an industrial basis.

The plant is located in Hellisheidi about 30 km southeast of Iceland’s capital Reykjavik.

The idea is patented and based on an old chemical reaction in nature: it is that water may absorb CO2 from the air. The result is a very low acid which may release its CO2 into minerals – some energy is needed for the reaction.

The process normally takes millions of years – the Swiss CarFix-technology only needs years for the mineralization of the greenhouse gas.

Maybe the special composition of Basalt layers in the Earth crust in Iceland is the reason for this acceleration. Metals like iron or aluminum could help.

The technology is simple: At Iceland’s Hellisheidi geothermal power plant, filters bind carbon dioxide from the air. Once a filter is saturated with CO2, it is heated to boiling point using energy from the geothermal plant. This takes the gas into the water, which then is pumped down into a layer of basalt where mineralization takes place.

As the water comes up to the surface again, its is free of CO2.

At about 700 meters underground, the reaction with basaltic rock has formed solid minerals such as calcite.

Yet until now, costs of this process are high.

The project at Hellisheidi has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 program.

Translation: pebe

(13.11.2017, 11.13.2017)