Henraux lets Dutch designers work with marble production offal

Scholten & Bajings demonstrate upcycling of natural stone and what the perks are

When offal – or shall we say: remnants – are to be converted to valuable products, it is advisable to seek the advice of a designer. If you succeed in adding value to remnants, you are upcycling as opposed to downcycling were, e.g. paper turns into cardboard and finally into combustible material.

World-famous Italian Henraux Company, founded in 1821 by a one of Napoleon’s soldiers, had made a name for itself with the brand Luce di Carrara and Dutch designers Scholten & Bajings, whom Henraux invited to pool their thoughts.

Tiles with geometric patterns were the result: 3D-effects and simple shapes, unspectacular but very marketable.

Scholten & Bajings have worked for Luce die Carrara previously and could be described as a down-to-earth but highly successful designer couple. To give their circles, triangles and squares some pizzazz colored mortice is used at the joints.

Much handicraft is needed to manufacture a tile from the myriad of irregular remnant pieces. The added value of design seems to carry the cost of labor.

Photos: Henraux

(19.12.2017, USA: 12.19.2017)