Xiamen World Stone Congress: international exchange of ideas and knowledge in the soup bowl above the fairground

The event during the first three days of Xiamen Stone Fair has lectures and debates about architecture, design, markets and products / Exhibition „Stone Infinite“

The final program for the World Stone Congress during 18th Xiamen Stone Fair (March 06 – 09, 2018) has been released. The aim of the event is to discuss important questions of the stone sector worldwide and to initiate an international exchange of views and ideas.

Download congress program as pdf

Venue of the Congress is the soup bowl above the central building on the fairground (Hall C3), as in the years before. There is easy access to the Congress’ Conference Hall and the rooms by escalators from Hall C3.

All sessions are free to attend with visitor or exhibitor tickets.



March 06

Special registration is only needed for the Global Master Architects Forum in the morning of the first day (March 06) in the Conference Hall.

Simultaneously will be held the first „Launch Out“ session where companies introduce new products and services. These presentations will continue in the afternoon and also on the second and third day of the Congress.

In the afternoon of the first day, the „Educational Sections“ will have their first issue. Some of the topics will focus on the US-market. The Natural Stone Institute (before: MIA + BSI) has selected the topics and organized the lecturers.

In the „Stone Design Forum“ will be held a lecture about using stone in architecture of the future.



March 07

In the morning of the second day, the „Session for Industrial promotion“ will have an eye on important changes in stone consumption within China: After some decades with demand mainly from big construction projects, now much more stone is used in private villas and high-level apartments. These new customers are very exigent – how can the Chinese stone companies do better to satisfy them? Among insights from Chinese experts, an experienced US-businesswoman will tell how she deals with the exigent customer. See also

In the afternoon of the second day will again be held the „Stone Design Forum“. One of the topics will be the usage of stone in spectacular public-projects in the US. Other lectures show examples of successful product design.

„Stone Infinite“ exhibition

This forum has an extension in the „Stone Infinite“ exhibition which will be held at the fairground for the first time. There will be shown examples of everyday products made with stone which have proved to be successful on the market. See also

In the afternoon of the second day, the „Educational Sessions“ will continue, some of them again under the patronage of the Natural Stone Institute.



March 08

Morning and afternoon of the third day of the congress will be filled with lectures from the above-mentioned sections.



World Stone Congress, March 06 – 08, 2018

Xiamen Stone Fair, March 06 – 09, 2018

Hall plan of the fair

(13.02.2018)