Sculptor Elsa: leaves of plants in dark slate

French sculptor Elsa has the focus of her art on leaves of plants which she depicts in dark slate. Incredibly rich though, almost like in nature itself, are the shapes and forms she lends her sculptures. She has an exhibition in the Cercle Munster restaurant in Luxembourg from May 02 to 14, 2018.

During the exhibition, one of the pieces will be sold for the benefit of Kenako, an organization which supports children’s education at the Cap in South Africa. The body is based in Luxembourg.

In Elsa’s atelier in Bargème in the Département Var in France, from May 19 to July 01, 2018, artist Serge dos Santos will show his ceramic works.

