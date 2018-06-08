Stone sculptors: copies of your work with the help of a scanner and CNC

New natural stone technologies offer new means of turning art into profit

Some years ago, we reported on US-American sculptor Walter Arnold who produced a cast of his water spewing gargoyles and mass-produced them. This renders an extra source of marketable products after working stone by traditional methods.

With the help of modern technology in working stone a novel method of mass production has been developed: instead of making a cast of sculptures, the artist can make a copy of his work with the help of a 3D-scanner and a CNC-Machine and reproduce the copy over and over again.

Of course, this requires access to a stone producing workshop with suitable equipment.

So, what type of sculpture are suitable for mass-production?

Large sculptures, of course. The idea is not entirely new. Auguste Rodin, e.g., had a number of copies of his famous sculptures made by apprentices. Graphic art works and prints have always been produced in limited editions.

Limited mass production is also interesting for decorative products, e.g.:

Chinese workshops employ legions of sculptors to mass produce animal sculptures. These are merely clumsy copies of nature – not works of art.

We show some sculptures, which we saw „en passant” at various trade fairs.

Outdoor walls often have posts or columns topped by a sculpture.

We show an example of a school in Berlin-Schöneberg where the product of a ceramics course gaze down upon passers-by.

Most recently a new class of design outlets are cropping up: they offer household products which are more desirable from an aesthetic point of view than for their practical use. Outlets of all sizes have been established and their clientele is made up mostly of tourists. E.g.: Pylones of France (http://www.pylones.com), Artek from Finland (https://www.artek.fi), Flying Tiger of Denmark (https://www.flyingtiger.com) or Germany’s own Promobo (http://www.promobo.de), to name but a few.

Of interest from a natural stone point of view: all types of knick-knack can be found in these shops but practically nothing made of natural stone.

Luxury goods can be found e.g. on the webpage of New York Designer Kelly Wearstler. Marble food dishes for the furry four-legged friend http://www.kellywearstler.com/

Industrial design opens the doors to mass production for artists and designers alike and creates extra sources of income.

