British Lapicida stone company offers bookmatching also with porcelain tiles

British Lapicida company, a vanguard of exclusive design in natural stone, now has transferred the bookmatching technology to porcelain tiles. Its press-release says:

„A classic stonemasonry technique, bookmatched marble has become a key trend in today’s interiors. Using natural marble slabs to create geometric feature floors and walls is the height of luxury for kitchens, bathrooms and living rooms.

Now marble experts Lapicida have launched a far simpler, less expensive way to get the look.

Their amazing new ,Bluetta’ porcelain offers a really authentic alternative to bookmatched marble, making it a great choice where budgets are limited or marble slabs would be too thick or heavy. It is suitable for interior and exterior walls.

Light, strong and just 10 mm thick, Bluetta’s extra-large tiles measure 2400 mm x 1200 mm each and are used in pairs to create the bookmatched effect shown here. Easy to handle and straightforward to install they cost £142.80 per square meter (US-$ 183, € 159) (inc VAT).“

