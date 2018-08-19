Natural Stone Institute Releases Quarrier Toolbox Talks

Exams and 10 documents outlining best practices to maintain health and safety of quarriers are available for free

Natural Stone Institute, in collaboration with the National Building Granite Quarries Association (NBGQA), has produced a new series of safety training resources specific to the quarrier segment of the natural stone industry. These resources are now available free of charge in the Natural Stone University.

Thirteen Toolbox Talks with exams and ten documents outlining best practices are currently available, covering topics ranging from silica exposure and equipment best practices to welding and personal protective equipment. Each resource focuses on maintaining the health and safety of quarriers.

„The addition of these quarry-specific resources builds on the extensive library of safety resources currently available to fabricators, installers, and stone distributors. The resources also reference key MSHA requirements,” said Mike Loflin, Industry Research & Information Manager for the Natural Stone Institute.

Rick Dilts, NBGQA President, agrees: „Quarry safety and consistency has always and will always be a primary concern for all of us. Sending our workers home safely to their families at the end of the day is our primary concern. These training tools help us take a huge step forward in that goal.”

Plans are in place to expand these resources further in the later part of 2018, with 10 additional Toolbox Talks currently in process.

To access these resources as a course bundle, visit the Natural Stone University at www.uofstone.com.

To learn more about the National Building Granite Quarries Association, visit http://nbgqa.com/.

Source: Natural Stone Institute

(22.08.2018, USA: 08.22.2018)