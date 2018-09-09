„Skilful Reflections“ is the title of the exhibition until November 23, 2018 / Agapecasa is the distributor

„Skilful Reflections“ is the title of an exhibition of some of designer Angelo Mangiarotti’s iconic pieces of furniture at the RBC showroom in Paris until November 23, 2018. The Italian artist and designer (1921-2012) is famous for objects in marble and wood e.g. the „Loico“ bookshelf or the tables „M“ or „More“ respectively.

Italian Agapecasa company has brought some of these pieces of furniture to the market in its Mangiarotti Collection.

The exhibition follows a special concept with „reflections“ as an ambiguous guideline: the word can mean reflecting about something or mirroring something. In the exhibition, designers Camilla Benedini and Gergely Agoston use mirrors on the floor which cross and connect the presented objects.

Given is also a chronological overview of Mangiarotti’s works with sketches, drawings and photos from his 3 fields of activity: architecture, sculpturen and furniture.

RBC, „Skilful Reflections“, until November 23, 2018

Agapecasa

Photos: Agapecasa / RBC

