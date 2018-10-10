Making more of stone than usual: that is the declared aim of StoneLabDesign

The product design company was founded by two Bologna-based stonemason enterprises

Some time ago, on occasion of a visit to Milan’s Salone del Mobile, we suggested that stonemasonry tools and machinery could be transfigured into objects of art. This year, while ambling through Milan’s creative district, Brera, we discovered StoneLabDesign which had delved into the tool box to come up with its new collection.

The pulley, e.g., was the forerunner and inspiration for the suspended lamp „Contrappessa“. The mechanism is self-explanatory.

The collection’s distinguishing factor is that it uses not only natural stone. The theme itself dictates that other material (tools) will be used as well.

„Peso“ is one example. It is a side table consisting of a slab, a pipe and polished brass nails. Plus a foot in marble.

Other examples are the table lamps „Bugia“ and „Candela“, or the candle holder „Block“ or…

… the cutting board „Lastra“, and containers by the name of „4Seasons“.

Lovely to see tongue-in-cheek product design without losing sight of function.

Take, e.g.: the crazy bottle opener reminiscent of make-shift tools to open bier bottles on the building site.

The new collection „Carry Over“, on the other hand, plays with shapes rather than with the material itself.

Table lamp „Big Smash“.

Table lamp „Aleph“ with onyx as a reflector within the black Nero Marquina and white marble frame.

Champagne cooler „Bucket“.

And last but not least, the wine glass „Milano“ and complementary ice cream sundae cup „Venezia“. The question is: is natural stone the right medium for these designer objects?

A subject open to debate. StoneLabDesign emphasizes that the objects are suitable for use in kitchens and wherever food is prepared. And they certainly are beautiful.

Stone Lab Design was founded in 2017 by the stone masonry enterprises Martelli Marmi and MarmoForniture of Bologna. They want to broaden the fields of work for marble.

The catalogue reveals that industrial design is at the center of focus: The pieces must be designed to allow mass production using standard machinery and must be marketable.

It was not the aim to produce works of art – unusual for Italy.

StoneLabDesign

Author: Peter Becker

See also:





(10.10.2018)