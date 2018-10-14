New textures in natural stone designed by Piero Lissoni exclusively for Italian Salvatori company

The names for the tiles are „B-Fish“, „Stone Tatami“, „CNC“ and „Stone Parquet“ / Different layouts possible

Italian company Salvatori has sent us the following press releass. The mentioned tiles are available in different stones:

„We’re delighted to present new textures in natural stone, designed exclusively for Salvatori by Piero Lissoni.

The first is ,B-Fish’, an evolution of his popular Raw finish, comprising thin baton-like tiles which can be laid in uniform, staggered or herringbone patterns.

,Stone Tatami’ is Piero’s interpretation of the eponymous Japanese traditional matting technique…

… whilst ,CNC’ was inspired by his visit to Salvatori’s Tuscan headquarters where he saw the Computer Numerical Control system at work and was fascinated by the way a precise pattern could be created by experimenting with machine settings.

Last but definitely not least is ,Stone Parquet’ which, as the name suggests, is an expression in natural stone of the classic wooden flooring traditionally found in historic noble buildings.

Discover 15 innovative stone textures in our Walls & Floors range.“

