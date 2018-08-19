Pibamarmi: 4 freestanding washbasins made of Nero Marquinia mable under the name of „The Black Brothers“

The collection is launched as a capsule collection (Special Edition)

Italian Pibamarmi company has launched a new collection of freestanding wash basins. The name is „The Black Brothers“ and reminds us of the American Blues Brothers, comedians John Belushi and Dan Aykroyd who became an icon of late 1970ies with their behavior and dressing in ultimate coolness. The company sent us the following press release:

„Pibamarmi introduces THE BLACK BROTHERS, a new capsule collection (Special Edition) of freestanding washbasins in Nero Marquinia marble. These „brothers” are Ruvido, Elegante, Gentile, and Amabile (Rough, Elegant, Gentle and Amable), four presences that translates four characters of the stone in a stimulating analogy between their sensorial qualities and the personalities of the hypothetical users.

„Each of them underlines the unmistakable qualities of natural stone: Ruvido, in its block-like shape, preserves the signs of the excavating process; the cylinder volume of Elegante has subtle lines; Gentile and Amabile show perfectly polished wine glass profiles.

„Each basin, obtained from a single marble block, is treated with the state-of-the-art Acid Shield finishing, conceived by Pibamarmi to solve any kind of wearing-out and maintenance problems.“

Pibamarmi, founded in 1967, is located in the Chiampo Valley in Northern Italy halfway between Verona and Vicenza. Its focus lies on stone design creating sculptural objects which may be used in daily life. „Creativity hallmarked by naturality” is the company’s slogan, as said on the webpage. It has cooperated with well known architects and designers like Alberto Campo Baeza, Snøhetta, Manuel Aires Mateus, Hikaru Mori or Michele De Lucchi, just to name a few.

