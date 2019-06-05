Italian Stone Theatre at Marmomac 2019: „Naturality: The Uniqueness and Purity of Natural Stone“

Stone as part of the biosphere and of human culture will again be the topic / New buyers program „On the road to Marmomac 2019“

Stone coming from nature is again the main topic of the Italian Stone Theatre in Hall 1 of the 54th Marmomac (2019, September 25-28). Under the title „Naturality: The Uniqueness and Purity of Natural Stone“ the focus will be on role stone has been playing in the biosphere and in human culture. Last year, with „Stone and Water“ a similar topic had been treated.

The goal of the Italian Stone Theatre will be to promote the „Italian excellence in the natural stone field“, as said in the press release of Veronafiere.

As usual, the presentations in Hall 1 will be realized in a cooperation between stone and machinery companies and architects, designers and brands from other sectors.

The following exhibitions will be part of The Italian Stone Theatre 2019, according to the press release:

„* ,Lithic Garden’ curated by Vincenzo Pavan: the microcosm of Hortus Conclusus will be interpreted in the context of natural stone by prestigious international architects and designers through the development of 5 spaces offering a cross-section view of the interior of a stone garden.

* ,Natural Things’ curated by Raffaello Galiotto: the exhibition aims to rediscover the relationship between man and nature through 8 new design projects developed by 8 renowned designers boasting experience with natural stone materials and produced by Italian companies of excellence in the sector.

* ,Brand & Stone 2.0’ curated by Giorgio Canale based on a concept by Danilo Di Michele: the second edition of the exhibition where leading high-end design and furnishing companies develop indoor and outdoor projects for inclusion in their collections in collaboration with companies specialising in natural stone materials, processing and machinery.

* ,Percorsi d’Arte’, curated by Raffaello Galiotto: now at its second edition, the exhibition seeks to investigate the naturalness of stone through the works of five international artists and their long-term experiments with computer numerical stone processing technologies in collaboration with leading Italian companies in the production of machinery, software and tools.“

Again will take place the „Ristorante d’Autore“ edited by ADI Veneto and Trentino Alto Adige Delegation under the title „,Nature Works’: the theme of the project is to analyse aspects of rock in nature, interpreting it to give shape to the objects decorating the restaurant so that guests feel welcomed by the movement and sensations of rocky landscapes.“

Other presentations will be the „Wine Bar“ curated by Giorgio Canale and the „Reception Forum“ edited by Alberto Minotti.

The overall set-up of Hall 1 is by Raffaello Galiotto and Vincenzo Pavan with the collaboration of AIAPP, Italian Association of Landscape Architecture. Partner of the project is Vivai Valfredda, Tenda Verde and Mati 1909, according to the press release.





On the road to Marmomac 2019

„On the road to Marmomac 2019” was a new program in May 2019 which brought together Italian exhibitors of last year’s fair and about 100 foreign buyers: they had been invited to Italy to visit Italian producers and special projects, workshops and B2B-sessions held at the Veronafiere Congress Center.

The program was financed by the Ministry of Economic Development and organized by the ICE-Italian Trade Agency in cooperation with Veronafiere and Confindustria Marmomacchine. The participation was free for Marmomac exhibitors from 2018. Two groups of guests had been invited: 50 mainly coming from stone companies looking for technology and 50 specialists of design products looking for Italian stone ideas.

Marmomac, September 25-28, 2019

On the Road to Marmomac 2019

Photos: Veronafiere

(06.06.2019)