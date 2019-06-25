Artedomus: Natural Stone Design from Down Under with a penchant to ideas from Italy

The company’s new brand „New Volumes“ introduces solid marble objects to the market

Three decades of growing demand in Australian design have led to full order books, but materials implemented usually originate from Europe. Now the taste is turning and the fifth continent has begun taking its first steps.

Case in point: Artedomus’ New Volumes. The company’s brand of marble objects, recently brought to life to serve the luxury market segment, includes a mix of sculptures and household items.

Artedomus made its debut some three decades ago with imported Italian ceramic tiles. Since then, the company has set up showrooms in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth and has included posh ceramics from Japan as well as classic marble furniture by Agapecasa in its repertoire.

Interesting to note that the company is propagating its own – Australian – „Collection 01“-brand in its current portfolio.

Distinguishing factor nr. 1: as is the norm for product design in natural stone, white marble is the stone and color of choice. But the provenance is not Carrara as one might expect.

Greek Elba is the type of choice.

Elba is a registered brand to which Artedomus owns the exclusive rights according to the webpage. Dolostone is a dolomite rock with particular properties as can be seen in company videos.

Distinguishing factor nr. 2: Australian designers were solicited to submit drafts for „Collection 01“. Eight studios submitted a total of 12 objects now included in the collection.

Unfortunately that’s the end of novelties as far as New Volumes are concerned.

Designers brought forth ideas known from Europe and particularly from Italy. Design from a sculptor’s vantage where objects are made of solid stone because that’s how sculptors work.

We have seen many objects with limited usability.

Pity: It would have been an opportunity for the global stone branch to include objects from Down Under.

Automobiles have taught us that global success must fulfil two needs: its products must serve the intended purpose but at the same time the scope must include items for every taste and pocketbook.

Natural stone design has long since been dominated by Italy so newcomers merely copy the Italian approach.

„Stone Infinite“ at Xiamen Stone Fair has demonstrated that there are alternatives – at least to some degree.

No doubt there will be a market for „Collection 01“ objects. Australia has markets for exclusive products with pizzazz.

But one thing is truly different about Artedomus: The company is young and goes about business tongue-in-cheek. One member of staff has a dog called Lewi$, another likes Nutella and yet another is proud to announce that he met his wife at the job there.

European natural stone companies, by contrast, are loath to cloak themselves in history and culture of their countries’ heritage.

Photos: New Volumes

