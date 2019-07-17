Recently published
Architecture with natural stone»
- The new James-Simon-Galerie in Berlin is a treasure for the Museum Island and shines throughout the City
- LafargeHolcim Awards for sustainable construction solutions combined with architectural excellence
Design with natural stone»
- Interior designer Elisabetta de Strobel presents the lamp „Deep Red“ made of Verona Red marble
- For its second collection Marsotto LAB again cooperated with Lausanne’s ECAL School of Fine Art
Markets: Selling Stone»
- „One Million Grams of Granite“: Austrian stonemasons busy themselves with artistic inspiration for one ton of local stone
- GfK market analysis: EU newcomers have significant increases in per capita purchasing power
Reports from Stone Trade Fairs»
- New trade fair: Obra Blanca Expo (OE Expo) for stones and tiles in Mexico City from October 15 to 17, 2019
- „Young Creative Ideas Platform” – second appearance at the Marble Trade Fair Izmir
Stone Stories»
- Earthquakes along the Dead Sea Rift may cause tsunamis threatening the coasts of the Gulf of Eilat-Aqaba
- The „breathing“ of magma chambers below the ocean may cause soft earthquakes related to the tides
Art: Sculpting with Marble etc»
- Spanish A.R. Los Huertos company: contest for sculptures made of recycled construction materials
- „One Million Grams of Granite“: Austrian stonemasons busy themselves with artistic inspiration for one ton of local stone
Briefly noted»
Chelsea Flower Show: Commemorating D-Day and a myriad of interesting landscaping ideas with natural stone
Stone played an important role at this most prominent event among the 12 Garden Festivals in Great Britain
With a splendid installation, the Chelsea Flower Show 2019 commemorated the landing of the Allies on the shores of Normandie 75 years ago. The South Wing of London’s Royal Hospital was the setting for a mockup of D-Day by artist John Everiss who used slate chips to convey the feeling of the surf on the beach. Some War Veterans were invited to participate in the ceremony.
The British Chelsea Flower Show is distinguished through innovative landscaping ideas in tasteful garden settings. It is the most prominent of the 12 garden festivals, which take place throughout the warm summer months in Great Britain. Natural stone plays an increasingly important role as a symbol for nature and also as a material with many facets.
We show some of the prize-winning entries of this year and some ideas that caught our eye.
„Warner’s Distillery Garden“, sponsored by the gin distillery of the same name, was a rainbow of stone colors. The construction makes reference to elements of Falls’ Farm in Northamptonshire where the gin is distilled and a steady flow of the beverage emanating from the distillery. Unmistakably Frank Lloyd Wright’s masterpiece Fallingwater, one of the USA’s most famous private homes is also referred to.
Design: Helen Elks-Smith
Installation: Bowles and Wyer
Facebook, too, sponsored a garden setting called „Beyond the Screen“. Staged to arouse the interest of a young audience, it is a call to find space for communicating in the social media and discuss with other like-minded visitors. Online and offline are to melt into one, no-longer distinguishable from one another, according to the description.
The production reconstructs a place on the coast.
Design: Joe Perkins
Installation: The Outdoor Room
„Welcome to Yorkshire Garden“, sponsored by the region of the same name as the year before, depicts one of the many canals with locks and sluice-house. Naturally drywalls are part of the display.
Design/installation: Landform Consultants
„Miles Stone: Kingston Maurward Garden“ shows parts of a drywall with modern finery with the allusion to an iron dome and natural stone flooring. The school, namesake for the garden, aimed to heighten its profile by bridging the gap between handy craft and modern design.
Design: Michelle Brown
Sponsors: Miles Stone, Kingston Maurward College, Goulds Garden Centre, Greg & Will Wilks Landscaping, Holme for Gardens, The Green Gardener
(18.07.2019, USA: 07.18.2019)