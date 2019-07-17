Chelsea Flower Show: Commemorating D-Day and a myriad of interesting landscaping ideas with natural stone

Stone played an important role at this most prominent event among the 12 Garden Festivals in Great Britain

With a splendid installation, the Chelsea Flower Show 2019 commemorated the landing of the Allies on the shores of Normandie 75 years ago. The South Wing of London’s Royal Hospital was the setting for a mockup of D-Day by artist John Everiss who used slate chips to convey the feeling of the surf on the beach. Some War Veterans were invited to participate in the ceremony.

The British Chelsea Flower Show is distinguished through innovative landscaping ideas in tasteful garden settings. It is the most prominent of the 12 garden festivals, which take place throughout the warm summer months in Great Britain. Natural stone plays an increasingly important role as a symbol for nature and also as a material with many facets.

We show some of the prize-winning entries of this year and some ideas that caught our eye.

„Warner’s Distillery Garden“, sponsored by the gin distillery of the same name, was a rainbow of stone colors. The construction makes reference to elements of Falls’ Farm in Northamptonshire where the gin is distilled and a steady flow of the beverage emanating from the distillery. Unmistakably Frank Lloyd Wright’s masterpiece Fallingwater, one of the USA’s most famous private homes is also referred to.

Design: Helen Elks-Smith

Installation: Bowles and Wyer



Facebook, too, sponsored a garden setting called „Beyond the Screen“. Staged to arouse the interest of a young audience, it is a call to find space for communicating in the social media and discuss with other like-minded visitors. Online and offline are to melt into one, no-longer distinguishable from one another, according to the description.

The production reconstructs a place on the coast.

Design: Joe Perkins

Installation: The Outdoor Room



„Welcome to Yorkshire Garden“, sponsored by the region of the same name as the year before, depicts one of the many canals with locks and sluice-house. Naturally drywalls are part of the display.

Design/installation: Landform Consultants



„Miles Stone: Kingston Maurward Garden“ shows parts of a drywall with modern finery with the allusion to an iron dome and natural stone flooring. The school, namesake for the garden, aimed to heighten its profile by bridging the gap between handy craft and modern design.

Design: Michelle Brown

Sponsors: Miles Stone, Kingston Maurward College, Goulds Garden Centre, Greg & Will Wilks Landscaping, Holme for Gardens, The Green Gardener



(18.07.2019, USA: 07.18.2019)