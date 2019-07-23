Recently published
Architecture with natural stone»
- Chelsea Flower Show: Commemorating D-Day and a myriad of interesting landscaping ideas with natural stone
- The new James-Simon-Galerie in Berlin is a treasure for the Museum Island and shines throughout the City
Design with natural stone»
- Interior designer Elisabetta de Strobel presents the lamp „Deep Red“ made of Verona Red marble
- For its second collection Marsotto LAB again cooperated with Lausanne’s ECAL School of Fine Art
Markets: Selling Stone»
- Project „Life in Quarries“: give endangered species living space in active quarries
- „One Million Grams of Granite“: Austrian stonemasons busy themselves with artistic inspiration for one ton of local stone
Reports from Stone Trade Fairs»
- New trade fair: Obra Blanca Expo (OE Expo) for stones and tiles in Mexico City from October 15 to 17, 2019
- „Young Creative Ideas Platform” – second appearance at the Marble Trade Fair Izmir
Stone Stories»
- Man lands on the moon 50 years ago: a place of longing but on the other hand perhaps a dangerous extraterrestrial site
- Earthquakes along the Dead Sea Rift may cause tsunamis threatening the coasts of the Gulf of Eilat-Aqaba
Art: Sculpting with Marble etc»
- Stone mosaics for the soul by US artist Nick Gilbert
- Spanish A.R. Los Huertos company: contest for sculptures made of recycled construction materials
Briefly noted»
Antoniolupi and designer Paolo Ulian: „Plissè“ washbasin inspired by marble surfaces but made of artificial stone
Flumood is a new material composed of aluminum hydroxide and synthetic resins with low styrene content
New surfaces of natural stone washbasins have been a topic for designer Paolo Ulian and Italian company Antoniolupi since long. Their latest product brings together an idea originally developed in Carrara marble and now realized in Flumood artificial stone: „Plissè“ is the name of freestanding washbasin with parallel lines running down its surface.
„The idea is born from observing the aesthetic and decorative texture that is created by working high thicknesses of marble with a waterjet cutting technology; aesthetics based on the spontaneous beauty of imperfection, irregularity of rhythm, and of randomness. The traces that become ornament and make the image of this washbasin light,“ as said in the company’s press release.
„Flumood is a material composed, for the most part, from aluminum hydroxide and synthetic resins with low styrene content,“ Antoniolupi informs on its webpage. „Thanks to its intrinsic characteristics it is perfect to make washbasins and tops, but reveal his ductility even when employed for making other elements. The versatility of Flumood allows to create any form, to break new ground, to interpret different needs.“
Renderings: Antoniolupi
(24.07.2019, USA: 07.24.2019)