Citco Privé presents Pop Art with marble: Freddie Mercury, Batman, and a Mural with ample multicolored natural stone

The Italian Citco company, known for its avant-garde interior décor ideas in natural stone, came up with something new in its Citco Privé brand this year: its collection included works „showing a more fun and joyful use of marble, that is too often seen as a hard and cold material“ according to the company webpage. Pop Art was the origin of the idea for these objects in stone.

The pieces made their début at Milan’s Salone del Mobile. E.g. a relief showing a triple image of Freddie Mercury’s silhouette in Nero Marquina, Asia Gold, and Rosso Verona marble in 275 x 215 cm dimension, or the near 2 m high Batman in – what else – black Nero Marquina Marble, or the mural „Urban DNA“ over 6 m x 3 m in stone intarsia.

In contrast, the marble furniture also presented by Citco Privé as a continuation of last year’s collection seemed to almost harmless.

