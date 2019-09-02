WorldSkills 2019 in Kazan, Russia: Quan Zheng is the winner of the gold medal in the stonemasons’ category

Silver went to Sebastian Rudolf Wienerroither, Austria, Bronze to Allan Bontemps, France

Quan Zheng is the winner of the gold medal in the stonemasons’ category at this year’s WorldSkills competition. He reached 743 points. Silver went to Sebastian Rudolf Wienerroither from Austria (736 points), Bronze to Allan Bontemps, France (735 points). Medallions for Excellence were given for those who had also reached 700 points: Ilmir Saitbatalov, Russia (710), Krisztian Balogh, Hungary (705) and San Lee, Korea(700).

Other participants in the category with the official name of Architectural Stonemasonry were: Nikolas Costa, Brazil (698), Ethan Conlon, United Kingdom (691), Julian Wally, Germany (680), Max Kohli, Switzerland (676) and Keigo Ueda, Japan (658).

Croatia’s participant had to cancel his participation at short notice. Normally, 12 representatives from one profession are needed that this profession may participate in the competition.

WorldSkills is an international bi-annual competition also titled as Olympic Games of young professionals. This year’s 45th edition took place from August 22 – 27 in Kazan, Russia. 1354 young professionals from 63 countries in 56 skills participated.

The young professionals until the age of 22 had to perform a practical task at the highest possible standard of craftsmanship within a set timeframe and despite the added stress of visitors’ watchful eyes. „Mistakes are irreversible and very costly. Every part of the process, from working safely through to exceptional precision, accuracy and attention to detail, is important“, the main webpage of WorldSkills describes the profession and the competition.

For the first time, the winner in Architectural Stonemasonry came from Asia.

Even Russian President Putin was present at the spectacular closing ceremony. Before, the country had expressed its appreciation for the event by sending the competition’s flag to the Russian cosmonauts in the space station and back again.

Yet in recent past, voices have expressed criticism about some country’s preparation for WorldSkills: it was said that some of the participants did not exercise the professions in their normal life but were only intensively trained to execute the expected tasks. We will soon report.

46th WorldSkills will be held in Shanghai, China from September 22 to 27, 2021.

EuroSkills in Graz, Austria will take place from September 16-20, 2020.

WorldSkills 2019, Kazan

Photos: WorldSkills Kazan

