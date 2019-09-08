On Leonardo da Vinci’s anniversary National Geographic commissioned a robot to recreate a statue showing the master himself

The sculpture of Luigi Pampaloni dating back to 1842 was copied by Tor Art Carrara using a CNC-Machine

Copies of Leonardo da Vinci’s works can be found all over the globe, particularly his statue of David in miniature format. Now there are copies of marble statues depicting the master himself, i.e.: copies of a statue by Luigi Pampaloni dating back to 1842, the original of which occupies a niche in the Piazzale degli Uffizi in Florence.

This copy was created using state-of-the-art robotics and carved from a block of Carrara Marble.

The occasion is this year’s 500th anniversary of the all-round genius and super-talent. National Geographic’s May edition was dedicated to da Vinci and the publishing house commissioned Tor Art Company to make a copy.

Tor Art is specialized in this type of work: it entertains workshops in the Carrara quarry center and offers complete service form choice of the raw block to the finished CNC carved piece. But the distinguishing factor is, that experienced sculptors are on site to check quality and apply finishing touches.

On its webpage National Geographic wrote that today many artists no-longer work with tool in hand but prefer to make use of service companies to do the hard work: „But the fact that they solicit Tor Art remains a well-kept secret in the art world: artists still want to convey the idea that they toiled for months on end on a piece, like Auguste Rodin, the grandfather of stone sculpture… where, in fact, it was Tor Art’s robot who did all the work.“

Note: Auguste Rodin was a marketing master who had copies made by sculptors in his workshop whenever he was commissioned to carve another sculpture.

In Hall 1 of Marmomac (September 25th to 28th 2019) topics revolving around the use of CNC-machines in art will be the focus of the presentation „Percorsi d’Arte“.

(09.09.2019)