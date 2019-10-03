NSI reacts to reports about the threat of silicosis resulting from working Engineered Stone

For natural stone companies, the institute’s Safety Committee has released a comprehensive set of information and training for self-protection

In response to US-reports about the Silicosis-threat resulting from working Engineered Stones, the Natural Stone Institute (NSI) sent us the following press release:

„Two recent reports have served as a reminder of the threat of silica in our industry.

On Friday, September 27, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a report entitled „Severe Silicosis in Engineered Stone Fabrication Workers—California, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, 2017-2019.” On Wednesday, October 2, 2019, National Public Radio (NPR) ran a story entitled „Workers Are Falling Ill, Even Dying, After Making Kitchen Countertops.”

While the focus of both reports was on engineered stone, we must remember that certain species of natural stone also pose a risk for silica exposure for workers in our industry.

We would like to take a moment to remind all members of the resources available to combat the threat of silicosis. These resources are available free of charge courtesy of the Natural Stone Institute Safety Committee. All resources can be found online at www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/silica.

Available resources include:

* Silica Exposure and Employee Safety Webinar

* Silica Exposure Control Plan for General Industry Document

* Silicosis Prevention Checklist

Remember: silicosis is not curable. Prevention is critical for all employees in our industry. Use the resources available to you to bring greater awareness to your team about this important issue.

For more information, please contact Accreditation & Technical Manager, Mark Meriaux.

„Severe Silicosis in Engineered Stone Fabrication Workers—California, Colorado, Texas, and Washington, 2017-2019”

„Workers Are Falling Ill, Even Dying, After Making Kitchen Countertops”

Source: Natural Stone Institute (NSI)

See also:





(04.10.2019, USA: 10.04.2019)