Cersaie 2019: Large-size ceramic tiles and imitation crystal never before seen

At Bologna’s Exhibition of Ceramic Tile and Bathroom Furnishings the trend was once again toward perfect emulations in large formats

„Gemstone“ is the name of the one of Iris Ceramica/FMG Company’s premier presentations at the Cersaie (September 22-27, 2019) in Bologna. The new product presents a theme from the stone world never before seen in this size (300×150 cm x 6 mm thick): a vein of over-dimensional crystals runs through the otherwise unspectacular surface.

We from the natural stone branch must admit that the optical impression is superior (because of the size), to nature’s fabrication.

For an implementation calling for visitors to be impressed – e.g. a jeweler’s showroom or a luxury clothing shop – the effect is unbeatable. At least for a time.

There’s not much more to report from this year’s Exhibition of Ceramic Tile and Bathroom Furnishings: Ceramics are getting larger and larger, as we had reported before, and their emulation of natural stone, wood, and other material is constantly being perfectioned.

FMG also presented „Agata“ which are emulations of natural stones brought to the market by Antolini.

In this sense we note that Ariostea Company has presented imitation Onyx in their collection „Ultra Onici“.

Casalgrande Padana emulated natural breccia in their „Macro“ collection with variations with small stone splinters similar to classic terrazzo.

We show some pictures of stands with eye-catching exhibits on which we will report at a later date.

But first some facts and figures on visitors:

We will report separately about special presentations.

Cersaie 2020, September 28 – October 02

Photos: companies / Peter Becker

(13.11.2019, USA: 11.13.2019)