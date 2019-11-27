2019 (Christmas-)Gifts for people who adore natural stone

Like in the years before, Stone-Ideas.com’s editors have collected some inspirations for presents from the wide culture of marble, granite & Co

In the book „Entryways of Milan – Ingressi di Milano“, editor Karl Kolbitz goes on a photographic journey through 144 of the finest Milanese entrance halls from 1920 to 1970: atriums until now behind closed doors showing the language of natural stone with its timeless colors, shapes and beauty.

The British Dry Stone Walling Association has published a calendar for 2020 featuring photos of dry stone walls from around the country. They are £6.50 each. Other items like bow-ties are available in the association’s online shop.

Natural Stone, especially marble, is a popular motive to upgrade everyday-items. E.G in:

* design for bed linen,

* wallpapers,

* diverse staff.

Many companies have marvelous little things for everyday usage made of natural stone, e.g.:

* Apuana Corporate, a network of designers and stone companies from the Carrara region,

* Norwegian Lundhs Real Stone,

* Polish Marbley One has wireless chargers,

* Italian Marmo Love,

* Luggage tags made with super-thin marble are one of the products by Mikol Marmi company based in San Francisco,

Exclusive handbags made of leather with stone details has Belgian designer Pearl de Buck. We will soon publish a report.

South African Designer Ronel Jordaan’s objects echo organic forms and textures. An example is her seats and cushions made of hand felted Merino wool looking like stone pebbles.

(28.11.2019, USA: 11.28.2019)