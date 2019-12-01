Miscellaneous: ideas with natural stone

A deep cut in the ground clad with red walls is a land-art project by Japanese artist Yoshihiro Mikami. The theme of her work is the change in the relationship between nature and mankind.

German stone design company KMD’s webpage received with one of the German Design Awards 2020 in the category Web & Mobile.

The French stone organization Pierrres Marbrières de Rhône-Alpes has been approved to bear the seal of a Indication Géographique (French, 1).

A report in NPR magazine is about countertop workers in the US cutting engineered stone and getting sick.

Altrock uses reclaimed byproducts from the natural stone sector for its Terrazzo.

In Arizona, the massive „Wizard Rock“ boulder had mysteriously disappeared but recently reappeared.

„The future of ceramics is global and fully digital“ is the result of an International Business Forum held in November 2019 in Modena and organized by Acimac and Italian Exhibition Group – Tecnargilla.

San Antonio Museum of Art unveiled its 6.5 t Taihu rock which is a present from sister city Wuxi. Such limestone rocks are shaped by water over eons.

British construction group SigmaRoc has signed an agreement to purchase CDH Développement SA, the holding company of Carrières du Hainaut SCA and CDH International SCA, in order to expand in the Benelux market.

Video of the month: the Studlagil Canyon on iceland has spectacular walls of basalt columns (1, 2).

(02.12.2019, USA: 12.02.2019)