Brazilian Guidoni Group will set up a manufacturing facility for its quartz Topzstone and a headquarter in Georgia

The company will invest US-$96 million and create 455 jobs

Guidoni Group from Brazil is expanding also in North America: it will set up a manufacturing facility for slabs of its quartz composite Topzstone and the headquarter for its new subsidiary, Guidoni USA, Inc in Georgia. The investment will reach US-$ 96 million and create 455 jobs in McRae-Helena in Telfair County. Operations are to start in the third quarter of 2020.

The company’s CEO, Rafael Dalmaso Guidoni, will directly oversee the project in McRae-Helena, according to a press release by Georgia state government.

„With access to Georgia’s world-class ports system, logistics infrastructure, and top-ranked workforce, I am confident that Guidoni will find success as they create great opportunities for hardworking Georgians in Telfair County,“ said Governor Brian Kemp. „It is truly an exciting announcement, and I am grateful that Guidoni chose to invest in Georgia.”

Guidoni Group is a family-owned manufacturer of ornamental stones and quartz surfaces. Owning 40 quarries worldwide and occupying over 1,300,000 square feet of industrial space in Spain and Brazil, the company produces 2,700,000 square feet of ornamental and quartz slabs per month.

In an interview with Stone-Ideas.com the group’s vice-president Rayner Guidoni had commented on the company’s activities in the artificial stone market which it had entered in 2015: „We saw that there was a demand for these products and we couldn’t merely stand in the sidelines and watch others close the deals.“

Guidoni Group has its base in São Domingos do Norte, in Espírito Santo, Brazil’s most important state for natural stone quarrying and processing.

In 2018, the company also established a distribution center close to Verona in Italy.

Press release Georgia

Guidoni Group

Topzstone

(03.12.2019, USA: 12.03.2019)