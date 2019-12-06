Stone+tec 2020 in Nuremberg, Germany from 17 to 20 June: access to a half-a-billion € stone-market

After its successful restructuring, the key gathering for the stone sector in Central Europe is in full swing

Stone+tec 2020, the international trade fair for natural stone and stone technology, will take place at Exhibition Centre Nuremberg from 17 to 20 June 2020. Following its successful restructuring in 2018, Stone+tec 2020 is positioning itself as the key industry gathering for the stone sector in Central Europe. Preparations are in full swing and several special shows, competitions and presentation series are at the planning stage.

Germany is the second biggest consumer market for natural stone in the world: in 2017, its turnover in marble, granite & Co had amounted to more than half a billion € (623 million €). The economy has been booming since some years and the construction branch sees a strong growth also for 2020.

An exciting development for exhibitors at Stone+tec is that companies have the opportunity of presenting their products and innovations at several special shows in addition to their own exhibition stands:

* in 2020 the special show „Our natural stone” goes into its second round. The entire diversity of European stone will take centre-stage on a display area that has been extended in size yet again. With only 2 presentation areas still available at the moment, this special show is already more or less fully booked,

* as natural stone is increasingly popular for interior and product design, a new special show at Stone+tec presents the best designer pieces. Visitors can experience everyday functional objects in a new light thanks to the use of natural stone. The program of presentations that accompanies the special show will demonstrate among other things how functional natural stone design can be a winning formula for stonemasonry businesses,

* another special show will focus on stonemasons’ needs and will bring together solutions from the fields of technology and chemistry for the processing of large ceramics. This exhibit includes live demonstrations and shows how stone-processing businesses can also use their existing equipment to handle large ceramics by making just a few adaptations,

* several competitions will acknowledge the best talents in the natural stone scene: The German Natural Stone Award for architects is presented by the DNV (German Natural Stone Association); the BIV (Association of German Stonemasons) will be hosting its Young Talent Competition for all budding stonemasons.

Already, seven months ahead of the fair, 60 percent of the display area from the previous event has been booked, and the registrations keep coming. „We are very pleased that word has spread about the upbeat atmosphere and significant success of exhibitors at Stone+tec 2018,“ explains Beate Fischer, Director of Stone+tec at NürnbergMesse.

Stone+tec, the international trade fair for natural stone and stone processing is organized by NürnbergMesse. Its sponsoring institutions are the DNV (German Natural Stone Association) and BIV (Association of German Stonemasons). It also receives international support from Confindustria Marmomacchine, the Italian Association for Natural Stone Working Machinery and Equipment.

Stone+tec, June 17 – 20, 2020

Contact for exhibitors: Angelika Wittke, Tel. +49 911 86 06-82 33, Mail

German Stone consumption in 2017

(07.12.2019, USA: 12.07.2019)