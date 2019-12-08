Marmomac 2019: „Percorsi d’Arte“ shows how CNC and diamond saw cables open doors for sculptors

Four artists and industrial designer Raffaello Galiotto developed works previously impossible to accomplish

New technologies are their influence on art, too. A case in point is the transformation of iron to steel, achieved around 1800 and which led to ground-breaking implementation for piano building around 1850. It was the grand piano what with its steel strings and cast-iron frame that allowed composers the likes of Franz Liszt, Chopin or Beethoven to demonstrate the full extent of their talent.

A similar development is currently widening the scope for stone sculpting: CNC driven robotic arms and diamond wire are such technologies.

Four sculptors and industrial designer Raffaello Galiotto delved into new possibilities in the „Percorsi d’Arte“-project (Ways of Art). Their works were presented in Hall 1 at Marmomac.

We will be introducing the artists and their ideas in the weeks to come.

This time the choice falls on Cynthia Sah, „Wave’s Passage“:

„My concept comes from the idea of how to utilize the available technology to create a texture on the surfaces of the marble which follows the form designed by 3D. How can I have the machine follow the form, accentuating different levels of height, carving out lines that are continuous and changes according to the shape?

It is like reading a musical score and have a chosen musical instrument to come in at the right time to play.

Usually, my sculptures have simplified and essential forms. In this particular case, Wave’s Passage is like a river of water passing through a mountain range, carving it slowly and making the hills and the void.

I would like to experiment without complicating my artistic language, with textures so that they can be well integrated into the form, resembling the terraces sculpted by nature. The traces of carving by machine can accentuate the flow of the form, like drawing on surfaces, to give it the depth and fluidity.”

Production: Denver

Software: Taglio

Cynthia Sah was born in Hong Kong in 1952 and grew up in Japan and Taiwan. She completed her studies with a degree from Bard College in New York and a Master from Teacher’s College, Columbia University. Her works are to be found in many public and private collections around the world. Many are on show in Taiwan at the Taipei Fine Arts Museum, the Hualien Cultural Center, the Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts and the Taichung National Museum of Fine Arts; the Hong Kong Museum of Fine Arts; the Azuchi-cho Cultural Center in Japan; the International Sculpture Park in Farum, Denmark; Stiching Utopa Foundation in Voorhout, the Netherlands, not to mention various private commissions for hotels and property entrepreneurs.

Together with Nikolas Bertoux she has founded die Fondazione Arkad located in Seravezza near Carrara in a former marble factory. There, courses for sculptors are offered as well as seminars about the future of sculpting. More than this, exhibitions and events are regularly held.

Cynthia Sah

Fondazione Arkad

Photos: Marmomac

(09.12.2019, USA: 12.09.2019)