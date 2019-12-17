Miscellaneous: ideas with natural stone

TechnoGrafica is an Italian company offering a collection of panels for wall decoration. Some remind natural stone.

At the Berlin Alexanderplatz was held the groundbreaking ceremony for the 150 m high Alexander Tower. It will have 377 apartments from 24 to 423 square meters. Architects are Ortner + Ortner.

„Why Quartz Has Become Such A Popular Countertop Stone“ is the title of a report in Forbes magazine.

A developer set to build new homes in a Cotswolds village near Badminton in the UK has been ordered by councillors to use natural stone, putting the local authority at risk of a costly legal battle.

A plea for stone carving without using modern technologies gives artist Walter S. Arnold in a report in the Kpax magazine (1, 2).

Italian companies from Carrara are applying the blockchain-technology to the stone business. It offers tracebility of the origin of a stone by a chip connected to an online databse. We had recently described the technology (Italian, 1).

Australian Scientists have discovered a rock painting maybe being the oldest depiction of a hunting scene.

The XVII. International Drywalling Congress will take place in Konavle in Croatia from October 02-04, 2020. From September 28 to October 01 a workshop will be held (French, 1).

Spanish Prado Museum and the World Wildlife Fund have digitally manipulated famous paintings to depict the consequences of climate change.

Video Of the Month: Argentinian artist Leandro Erlich has created sand models of 66 cars and trucks standing on the Miami Beach shore as if stuck in a traffic jam. With the artwork for the Miami Art Week he wanted to raise awareness for climate-change (1, 2).

(18.12.2019, USA: 12.18.2019)