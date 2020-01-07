Marmomac 2019: „Percorsi d’Arte“ shows how new technolgies open doors for sculptors (2)

Four artists and industrial designer Raffaello Galiotto developed works previously impossible to accomplish

New technologies are their influence on art, too. A case in point is the transformation of iron to steel, achieved around 1800 and which led to ground-breaking implementation for piano building around 1850. It was the grand piano what with its steel strings and cast-iron frame that allowed artists the likes of Franz Liszt to demonstrate the full extent of their talent.

A similar development is currently widening the scope for stone sculpting: CNC driven robotic arms with diamond wire and waterjet are such technologies.

Four sculptors and industrial designer Raffaello Galiotto delved into new possibilities in the „Percorsi d’Arte“-project (Ways of Art). Their works were presented in Hall 1 at Marmomac.

This time the choice falls on Jon Isherwood, „Flourish”:

„Nature is uncompromised in its generosity. To give a natural form to another gesture of kindness.

„I will ask the question of how to transform natural forms into nature changes. What happens when a flower becomes stone? We see in petrified forests how the trees became stone. The wood became a fossil from being planted with silica, calcite, Pyrite and other inorganic materials.

The word Flourish means to develop in a vigorous way.

I will explore the transition as the plant flourishes and develop into another material. I will explore the growth and growth of organic patterns. As the flower opens its blooms and exposes its beauty.

I will reveal the beauty of stone through a blossoming of the marble.”

Production: Garfagnana Innovazione

Material: Breccia Vagli Violetta, Bardiglio Imperiale Orto di Donna

John Isherwood’s work has been exhibited widely in public museums and private galleries all over the world, including the Peggy Guggenheim Museum in Venice, Italy; the McNay Museum, in San Antonio, Texas; and the Kunsthalle in Mannheim, Germany. His work can be seen in more than 25 public collections. Isherwood has completed more than 30 commissions in the private and public sector. His sculptures have been reviewed in The New York Times, Art in America, ArtNews, The Washington Post, Sculpture Magazine, Partisan Review and The Guardian UK. He has been interviewed, among many other, by British broadcasters WAMC Public Radio and The Culture Show, BBC Television. He has held conferences at numerous colleges and universities in the United States, Europe and China. He teaches at Bennington College VT and is President of the Digital Stone Project.

Jon Isherwood

